Is the Ford F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid the Least Reliable Vehicle You Can Buy?

If you’re about to buy a new vehicle, you want to know whether it’s reliable or not — right? Well, recently Consumer Reports released its annual list of the most and least reliable choices on the market, and it was with great interest that we noticed one of our own long-term test vehicles, the Ford F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid, making an appearance. Not as one of the best, but one of the worst. In fact, CR named the F-150 Hybrid the least reliable vehicle you can buy.

But that hasn’t been our experience thus far. In fact, our long-term F-150 PowerBoost has been a peach. We’ve driven it over 15,000 miles in nearly a full year of ownership. It’s competed in drag races and endured countless road trips. We’ve loaded the bed with party supplies and mulch, and experimented with the innovative Pro Power Onboard exportable charging system. There have been minor hiccups but no catastrophic issues. So what gives?