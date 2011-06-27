Used 2017 Cadillac XTS Sedan Consumer Reviews
Did not think I would like it, Changed my mind.
Originally I wanted a CT-6, having a 2011 DTS. I wanted my wife to sit in many sedans to find the one she preferred. We had not considered an XTS, but owning Cadillacs since 1971 we decided to look at all models again. Previous brands tried were BMW 7 Series, Mercedes E and S, and Lexus LS 460. I realize there is no comparison between the imports and the XTS, however, the price point on the XTS, it's finish and hi-tech components made me look closer. Since my wife uttered the fatal words, "I like that one", and Edmonds had already provided me the quote we purchased the XTS. It is a great car, reads almost as smoothly as my previous DTS's and DeVilles. I gave road noise a poor grade on the survey, however the noise and harsh ride was totally the fault of the tires. The original equipment tires provided great stability and drive characteristics, but I care nothing about that. From similar complaints from other Cadillac owners about tires I requested the dealer to replace them with a different brand/non performance tires. This was done at no charge to me, my ride is restored and we truly like the car. The warranty and free service is equal or better than the imports. The engine and drive train is well proven. Nice Cadillac, Nice Pricing. Update June 2018 been on several trips with the XTS, performed wonderfully. Highway mileage at 73 MPH is 29.7-31.2. The car is extremely responsive for a non-turbo V6, never any issue with lack of power for any purpose. Electronics are faultless, handling is great. I had it serviced by a out of state dealership, again very pleasant experience, no cost. Only small con's are the trunk size is smaller than a DTS and we carry a small scooter as well as luggage in the trunk. Perhaps it is my age or just maybe the seats could be a little softer. Beyond that, great car for us, have honestly enjoyed it since purchase.
Cadillac xts..old skool cool!
This is by far the nicest vehicle ive ever owned! Simply put, its DA BOMB!!! Huge...Sleek...powerful...refined...super comfortable..roomy...eye catching....just beautiful! We first drove the new CT5 and really liked it, but the ride was nothing compared to the xts which we drove afterwards. Got the base model in black with black interior and dark tinted windows, it looks like the top of the line model but for much less. She drives like a dream, like floating on a magic carpet...but also handles surprisingly well for such a large car. It has tons of high tech stuff that I could care less about, but it does look nice. The other thing is very few peeps have one where I live, so its something different and special as well. Ginormous interior, but drives like a smaller car....silky smooth and I get compliments everywhere I go. And since most peeps are buying suv/cuvs now, sedans have much larger rebates...the xts is no different, with the gm card...giant gm rebates and dealer discounts, I bought this beauty for less then you could buy a new bmw 320i for...the xts is much nicer, larger, more powerful...getting 30mpg on the highway as well...only downside is slightly restricted side and rear view, put a couple of those stick on convex mirrors and your good to go! I feel like a rock star driving it and Highly recommended!
Beautiful car/super comfortable
We went to Lexus for our last new purchase......ES350. It is also a good value. The Caddy is bigger and quieter w more features and 20K more dollars. I haven't had the Caddy very long but so far we love it. The massaging seats are a must and the driver safety features are quite useful. The adaptive cruise control takes some getting used to. It adds safety. The down side is that I approach the vehicle in front and my car slows so inconspicuously that I find myself following at the prescribed distance at 5mph slower when I don't have to. Change lanes and you're off again to the set speed.//////After 1 1/2 yr....still love the car. No problems. I still like the massage feature, but the seats are not that comfortable for me. I have an ATS also that is comfortable. The safety features make me a better driver. I like the lane departure warning and the seat vibration if I am too close to a vehicle or the garage wall. The backup lights are weak. They make you have to use the camera. The computer interface is fine and Onstar is quite useful.
A geezer's delight!
GM apparently sells a large number of Luxury optioned XTS's to fleets. They don't have all the goodies of the Premium or Platinum Luxury editions, but they come back on the market as one year old cars dirt cheap. I considered many of them but decided we needed the extras that come with the Premium Luxury model. We were able to buy a dealer demo with only 3400 miles on it with a $20K discount. We have driven Cadillacs for 30 years but always bought used ones. This is our first new Cadillac and it is stunning. The fact that SUVs, pickup trucks, and "sport" sedans are so popular make this traditional luxury sedan a great buy. Ours is a 2017 model and I note there is heavy dealer discounting on 2018 models. If you want a luxury sedan at a bargain price compare the XTS with what you get can get for the same price. Love the adaptive cruise control. Haven't gotten up the nerve to try the auto parallel part feature. Now for the not so great. The CUE touchscreen controls are hard to operate. If someone came up with an aftermarket on/off/scroll button, every owner would have it installed. On top of being anything but intuitive, the screen retains your fingerprint every time you touch it. It looks messy and at some times of the day can actually obscure the controls. The power window controls are placed too far forward. The switch for the driver's side window should be right where your hand falls, but you tend to hit the rear window button instead. This car has more road noise than previous DTS and SLS we have owned. The Goodyear Eagle tires may be part of the problem, but you would think GM would want a quiet ride in a luxury car. One year in to ownership of this car I couldn't stand the road noise any more. I was shopping for replacement tires and was very annoyed that GM would equip a luxury car with tires this obtrusive. I drove a CT6 and decided that was what I should have bought. I am much happier with the CT6 all around. The XTS is an excellent value, but it's not Cadillac's best.
Would never buy any other car
This is my first Cadillac. Always (I'm 65 and my Pa before me) been Ford folks. Previous car 2007 Lincoln MKZ which was a very good car until about 110,000 miles then it was all downhill on the dollar slope (lots of maintenance expense). But the Cadillac....Ours is a lease return with 24,000 miles and was exceptionally clean. The positives: This car feels like I remember the big cars of yesteryear. Not the 'ol stoneboat dip and sway mind you, but it feels like you've got Detroit steel around you in a car with an extremely comfortable and VERY QUIET ride. This is a road car with the excellent combination of comfort and superb handling characteristics. It isn't a sports car, but really...if I wanted a sports car I would buy one, cram myself in, fill the trunk with my shaving kit, sail around the corners, then after 2 hours struggle to unfold my stiff and sore self and gimp into the lodge. With this XTS, I have all the dip and dive I need, drive for 8 hours, open a sensibly sized door, step out (yep..I need to stretch a little), walk into the lounge and have a cold one. I can unload the 4 suitcases and other paraphernalia from the spacious trunk later. The minimal cons: The touch screen and touch bar climate/sound controls. The climate and sound controls look nice, sleek. But are not really drive friendly. It is difficult to consistently get the desired results without taking eyes off the road and 'finding' the right spot to touch to make a change. Caddy would do better with less high tech and more user friendly (read safety). Intuitive "I can feel the dial" controls would be safer and less frustrating. This is by no means a deal breaker, but it does reflect on safety. This car offers all I want in one package,...I had begun to wonder if they "made 'em like this anymore". Go Detroit!!!!!
