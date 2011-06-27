  1. Home
Used 2009 Cadillac XLR-V Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$104,215
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.0/414.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque414 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower443 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
250 watts stereo outputyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
cargo netyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
heated steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
leather/suedeyes
Front head room37.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.0 in.
Measurements
Front track62.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.6 cu.ft.
Length177.7 in.
Curb weight3810 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Height50.4 in.
Wheel base105.7 in.
Width72.3 in.
Rear track62.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Cherry
  • Radiant Silver
  • Gray Flannel
  • Black Raven
  • Elektra Blue Tintcoat
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather/suede
  • Cashmere, leather/suede
  • Ebony w/Cashmere Inserts, leather/suede
Tires & Wheels
P255/40R W tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
