Vehicle overview

Once one of the world's greatest carmakers, Cadillac has seen more ups and downs over the past few decades than Apple's stock price. However, GM's wreath-and-crest division has made a concerted effort in recent years to reclaim its former glory. Rather than allow European and Japanese automakers to rule the luxury-brand roost, Cadillac has decided to tackle its competitors head-on. A key part of this effort is the company's halo car, the 2009 Cadillac XLR-V.

As the ultrahigh-performance version of the XLR two-seat retractable hardtop roadster, the XLR-V serves notice to European automakers that they don't have an exclusive hold on sexy drop tops with blistering performance. The XLR-V also boasts the requisite six-figure price of admission. Subtle hints such as 19-inch wheels, a mesh grille and quad exhaust tips clearly signal that this is no ordinary XLR. Backing up the "V" badge is a hand-built, supercharged 4.4-liter V8 that cranks out a lusty 443 horsepower, along with firmer suspension tuning and upgraded brakes.

With its muscular engine and Corvette-based platform, one would expect the Cadillac XLR-V to be a strong performer. Sure enough, its ripping acceleration leaves lesser luxury roadsters behind, and its handling and braking are more than respectable. Yet its relatively uncommunicative steering leaves us cold, and its handling still isn't as sharp as what you'll find in the European competition. As such, the XLR-V is far from class-leading in the driver entertainment category.

A couple other minor shortcomings prevent the XLR-V from taking the title of top luxury roadster. While the cockpit looks luxurious, it doesn't fit drivers of all heights. Moreover, while most interior materials seem appropriately rich, a few others are decidedly average. In this exclusive segment, every detail counts, and the XLR-V can ill afford such missteps.

The luxury-roadster class includes such luminaries as the BMW M6 convertible, Jaguar XKR, Mercedes-Benz SL-Class and Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet. Of these, the Porsche offers the most rewarding drive, the M6 allows seating for four and the Mercedes arguably provides the best combination of luxury, style and performance, especially in AMG form. The 2009 Cadillac XLR-V is an interesting domestic alternative, and it may even turn more heads than the other cars due to its relative scarcity. But if it were our 100 grand, we'd take the Porsche or the Benz.