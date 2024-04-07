2024 Mazda CX-90 Plug-in Hybrid Joins Our Fleet for a Year

Plug-in hybrid popularity is on the rise and Mazda is trying to cash in on the action with the 2024 CX-90. This is the company’s first PHEV, a version of the CX-90 that includes a very similar list of features with one big exception: In place of the standard CX-90's turbocharged six-cylinder engine, the PHEV gets a 2.5-liter four-cylinder and a big battery pack. This means 26 miles of all-electric range, according to the EPA, and total system output of 323 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque.

We want to see how the CX-90 PHEV holds up after a year of testing, so we’ve added it to the Edmunds long-term test fleet. Is this the right plug-in hybrid for your family? We’re here to help you decide.