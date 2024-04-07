- The 2024 Mazda CX-90 plug-in hybrid is the latest vehicle to join Edmunds' long-term test fleet.
- Over the course of a year and at least 20,000 miles, we'll evaluate the SUV to share what we like and what we don't.
- This is Mazda's first PHEV, offering 26 miles of all-electric range and 323 horespower from a four-cylinder hybrid powertrain.
2024 Mazda CX-90 Plug-in Hybrid Joins Our Fleet for a Year
Will Mazda's first PHEV win us over?
Plug-in hybrid popularity is on the rise and Mazda is trying to cash in on the action with the 2024 CX-90. This is the company’s first PHEV, a version of the CX-90 that includes a very similar list of features with one big exception: In place of the standard CX-90's turbocharged six-cylinder engine, the PHEV gets a 2.5-liter four-cylinder and a big battery pack. This means 26 miles of all-electric range, according to the EPA, and total system output of 323 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque.
We want to see how the CX-90 PHEV holds up after a year of testing, so we’ve added it to the Edmunds long-term test fleet. Is this the right plug-in hybrid for your family? We’re here to help you decide.
What did we get?
While we often purchase our long-term vehicles, this one was loaned to us from Mazda for a yearlong evaluation. This CX-90 is a top-trim Premium Plus model with all the bells and whistles, including heated and ventilated seats covered in black Nappa leather, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and a digital gauge cluster.
Our car adds a digital rearview mirror for $800 and upgraded carpeted floormats for $325. This CX-90 is also finished in Mazda's always beautiful Soul Red Cyrstal paint and rolls on 21-inch wheels. Including a mandatory destination fee, this CX-90 PHEV stickers for $60,545. That puts it right in the vicinity of another long-term test car, the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe. We'll be sure to update you on which PHEV we think is the better choice as time goes on.
Why did we get it?
That Jeep is part of the logic behind testing this Mazda for a long period. As shoppers demand more options for efficient family vehicles, we want to break down the reasons why one option may be better than the other. We’re also here to confirm the real-world efficiency of the CX-90 PHEV since EPA estimates don’t always tell the whole story. As the first PHEV from a brand that hasn’t exactly smashed it with electrification so far, we’re eager to put the CX-90 to the (long-term) test.
Edmunds says
With plug-in hybrids garnering so much attention at the moment, it seems like the perfect time to try one out for a year. Whether or not the CX-90's charm will last for that duration of time remains to be seen.