- An all-new Toyota 4Runner is here, finally.
- Available with a 2.4-liter turbo engine or optional hybrid power.
- TRD Pro off-road model joined by a new Trailhunter trim.
- Pricing should start around $42,000 when the 4Runner goes on sale this fall.
2025 Toyota 4Runner First Look: Toyota's Bronco-Fighter Is Reborn
What's old is new again — and yet still so familiar
The birth of a new Toyota 4Runner is a rare thing — so rare, in fact, that we've been waiting 5,311 days since the launch of the fifth-generation 4Runner in 2009. In the last two decades, a solar eclipse has been more frequent than a new 4Runner. But all that changes Tuesday with the launch of the 2025 4Runner. It's built on a brand-new platform, has different powertrain options, and offers seven different trims to pick from.
The SUV's looks will be instantly familiar to fans of the previous generation. From the rear and in profile, the new 4Runner looks like a faithful reinterpretation of the SUV for a modern audience. The whole thing is based on Toyota's TNGA-F architecture — the same ladder chassis that underpins the Tacoma. It has a slightly longer wheelbase — and body — than the previous 4Runner, but on the whole, this looks and feels like the truck Toyota fans know and love.
What's under the 4Runner's hood?
The big news is that the old SUV's archaic 4.0-liter V6 is gone. As Toyota did with the new Tacoma, the 4Runner will be equipped with a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine — the more powerful of which is mated to a hybrid system (dubbed i-Force Max). The base versions of the 4Runner won't feature the hybrid system but still make 278 horsepower and 326 lb-ft of torque. Adding the hybrid option bumps power to 317 hp and 465 lb-ft.
Unlike the Tacoma, however, there will be no ultra-base version with lower power outputs and an available manual transmission. Both of the 4Runner's powertrains route their power through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The 4Runner also gets a selectable part- or full-time four-wheel-drive system with a two-speed transfer case. The base 4Runner has 9.2 inches of ground clearance, but off-road-focused models with bigger 33-inch tires will raise that number slightly.
New Platinum and Trailhunter trim levels
The 4Runner will come in seven different flavors. SR5, TRD Sport, Limited, TRD Off-Road and TRD Pro will be familiar to the 4Runner faithful, but there are two big new additions. The 4Runner Platinum takes the Limited model and adds a load of creature comforts like heated second-row seats, a standard tow tech package, a head-up display and automatic rain-sensing wipers for a more luxurious on-road experience.
The TRD Pro used to sit alone at the top of the food chain, but it now shares that spot with the new 4Runner Trailhunter. The TRD Pro is built for going fast over off-road whoops and dunes, while the Trailhunter is here to, well, hunt trails. It features the same off-road goodies as the Tacoma Trailhunter, including Old Man Emu dampers by ARB, Trailhunter-specific upper control arms and 33-inch off-road tires as standard.
How's the 4Runner's interior?
The 4Runner's interior is instantly recognizable; Toyota has carried its overall truck design into this cabin like it's a copy-and-paste job. The chunky shifter, knobs, buttons and switchgear are new to the 4Runner but will be very familiar to owners of the most recent Sequoia, Tacoma and Tundra. Climate controls, the switches for the 4WD system, and the toggles for lights and auxiliary inputs are all physical — no haptic feedback here. There are multiple USB-C ports to keep you charged up, a wireless charging pad, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, too.
Another quirk of 4Runners in the past was their cramped interior dimensions. Unfortunately, that also carries over to the new generation. The seating position is high (which you'd expect for an SUV of this type), but the front row will feel snug for anyone over 6 feet tall. The doors and center console feel too close to you and headroom is hard to come by. The same carries over to the rear seats. Larger backseat riders will be pleased with their two USB-C ports, but they might be left wanting for both knee- and headroom. At least Toyota kept the 4Runner's roll-down tailgate glass intact.
All 4Runners also come with a load of safety tech as standard. The Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 system includes lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, speed sign recognition, lane keeping assistance, automatic high beams and more.
How much will the 4Runner cost?
Pricing isn't final yet, but when the 4Runner makes it to dealers later this year we expect it to have a starting price similar to the current model. Our best guess suggests an MSRP around $42,000, with top-spec models costing closer to $55,000.
Edmunds says
Does the 4Runner do enough to reassert itself in the body-on-frame off-road hierarchy? We'll have to wait until we drive it to find out.