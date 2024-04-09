The birth of a new Toyota 4Runner is a rare thing — so rare, in fact, that we've been waiting 5,311 days since the launch of the fifth-generation 4Runner in 2009. In the last two decades, a solar eclipse has been more frequent than a new 4Runner. But all that changes Tuesday with the launch of the 2025 4Runner. It's built on a brand-new platform, has different powertrain options, and offers seven different trims to pick from.

The SUV's looks will be instantly familiar to fans of the previous generation. From the rear and in profile, the new 4Runner looks like a faithful reinterpretation of the SUV for a modern audience. The whole thing is based on Toyota's TNGA-F architecture — the same ladder chassis that underpins the Tacoma. It has a slightly longer wheelbase — and body — than the previous 4Runner, but on the whole, this looks and feels like the truck Toyota fans know and love.