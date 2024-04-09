Skip to main content

2025 Acura MDX Brings an Edgier Look and Updated Technology

At long last, Acura replaced the touchpad with a touchscreen and updated console setup

2025 Acura MDX front
  • written by
    Contributor
    Kristin Shaw has worked in the automotive industry as a freelance writer since 2012. Her first review was about a Ferrari F430, which is a great place to start for a lifelong enthusiast. She has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the past decade, and some of her favorites include the C2 and C8 Corvette, Lamborghini Aventador S, BMW X5 and Toyota GR86. Her dream car is a restomod 1957 Chevy Bel Air in turquoise. She's competing in her first Rebelle Rally, an all-female off-roading competition, in the fall of 2022 in a lifted Hyundai Santa Cruz. Her work has also been seen in The Drive, AutoWise, GearJunkie, U.S. News & World Report, Forbes Wheels, Today, The Washington Post and more.
    edited by
    Manager, News
    Cameron Rogers has worked in the automotive industry since 2013. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Today, he leads the news team in developing cutting-edge news articles, opinion pieces and sneak peeks at upcoming vehicles. Favorite cars that he's driven during his tenure at Edmunds include the 991-era Porsche 911 Turbo S, Rolls-Royce Ghost and several generations of Honda Odyssey (really).
  • Acura refreshes the 2025 MDX with a host of improvements and changes.
  • It debuts a new grille, taillights, headlights and wheel design.
  • The Type S model receives a powerful new 31-speaker Bang & Olufson premium audio system.

The Acura MDX stands out in the luxury midsize three-row SUV class with a sharp design and a generous suite of features for the price. For 2025, the brand is sweetening the pot with fresh styling on the outside and new technology on the inside, further enhancing the MDX’s appeal.

Acura is replacing the 2024 grille with an updated version featuring an edgier, more defined diamond pattern to go along with darkened headlights and taillights. The differences are subtle but give the SUV a more aggressive look overall. The MDX Type S leans into the daring design with a frameless grille that seamlessly blends with the blacked-out exterior treatment.

2025 Acura MDX Type S front three-quarter

What's under the MDX's hood?

The standard powertrain remains a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 290 horsepower and 267 lb-ft of torque. All models employ a 10-speed transmission, but for the base and Technology models, the gears turn the front wheels only (with all-wheel drive as an option). Starting with the A-Spec grade, every MDX is equipped with all-wheel drive.

Buyers who want their family hauler a little spicier can continue to opt for the MDX Type S, featuring a turbocharged 3.0-liter with 355 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque.

02025 Acura MDX A-Spec front interior

How's the MDX's interior?

While we appreciated the 2024 model's nicely crafted interior, there was room for improvements. Acura kept the parts we liked — comfortable seats and good visibility all around — and corrected missteps. The automaker is finally ditching the touchpad interface, which was a source of frustration for many of our editors. The 2025 MDX has an updated console that seamlessly integrates physical controls with a new standard 12.3-inch touchscreen. There's also more storage space due to a more efficient center console design.

Acura says it reduced road noise by an impressive 10%, which should make an audible difference at highway speeds. Rear doors are enhanced with laminated glass, and insulation is more robust in the front and rear fender liners as well as the door. Coupled with the new 16-way Milano leather front seats with nine-way massaging function available on Advance and A-Spec with Advance models, the interior has a spa-like atmosphere.

01_2025_Acura_MDX_A-Spec_and_MDX_Type_S.jpg

How's the MDX's tech?

Acura clearly put time and effort into shoring up the technology interface of the 2025 MDX. The standard 12.3-inch touchscreen interface with Google built-in is new (wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto remain standard), as are USB-C ports now in the first and second rows.

The spotlight is on two new Bang & Olufsen audio systems. Audiophiles will appreciate the high-end system in the Type S (which now comes standard with the Advance package), featuring an astounding 31 speakers. That's six additional speakers compared to the outgoing model. Technology, Advance and A-Spec grades now get a 19-speaker setup, including four in the headliner. Even the base model receives two additional speakers, for a total of 11.

Also of note are the updates to the safety suite included with every MDX, like new radar, cameras, and sensors that enable active lane assist, lane change collision mitigation, and front cross-traffic warning.

Edmunds says

In a sea of SUVs, the MDX is still one of the best midsize luxury midsize three-row models on the market.

2025 Acura MDX hood
Kristin Shawby

Kristin Shaw has worked in the automotive industry as a freelance writer since 2012. Her first review was about a Ferrari F430, which is a great place to start for a lifelong enthusiast. She has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the past decade, and some of her favorites include the C2 and C8 Corvette, Lamborghini Aventador S, BMW X5 and Toyota GR86. Her dream car is a restomod 1957 Chevy Bel Air in turquoise. She's competing in her first Rebelle Rally, an all-female off-roading competition, in the fall of 2022 in a lifted Hyundai Santa Cruz. Her work has also been seen in The Drive, AutoWise, GearJunkie, U.S. News & World Report, Forbes Wheels, Today, The Washington Post and more.

Cameron Rogersedited by

Cameron Rogers has worked in the automotive industry since 2013. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Today, he leads the news team in developing cutting-edge news articles, opinion pieces and sneak peeks at upcoming vehicles. Favorite cars that he's driven during his tenure at Edmunds include the 991-era Porsche 911 Turbo S, Rolls-Royce Ghost and several generations of Honda Odyssey (really).

Related information

Other models

Recent automotive news

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model