- Acura refreshes the 2025 MDX with a host of improvements and changes.
- It debuts a new grille, taillights, headlights and wheel design.
- The Type S model receives a powerful new 31-speaker Bang & Olufson premium audio system.
2025 Acura MDX Brings an Edgier Look and Updated Technology
At long last, Acura replaced the touchpad with a touchscreen and updated console setup
The Acura MDX stands out in the luxury midsize three-row SUV class with a sharp design and a generous suite of features for the price. For 2025, the brand is sweetening the pot with fresh styling on the outside and new technology on the inside, further enhancing the MDX’s appeal.
Acura is replacing the 2024 grille with an updated version featuring an edgier, more defined diamond pattern to go along with darkened headlights and taillights. The differences are subtle but give the SUV a more aggressive look overall. The MDX Type S leans into the daring design with a frameless grille that seamlessly blends with the blacked-out exterior treatment.
What's under the MDX's hood?
The standard powertrain remains a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 290 horsepower and 267 lb-ft of torque. All models employ a 10-speed transmission, but for the base and Technology models, the gears turn the front wheels only (with all-wheel drive as an option). Starting with the A-Spec grade, every MDX is equipped with all-wheel drive.
Buyers who want their family hauler a little spicier can continue to opt for the MDX Type S, featuring a turbocharged 3.0-liter with 355 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque.
How's the MDX's interior?
While we appreciated the 2024 model's nicely crafted interior, there was room for improvements. Acura kept the parts we liked — comfortable seats and good visibility all around — and corrected missteps. The automaker is finally ditching the touchpad interface, which was a source of frustration for many of our editors. The 2025 MDX has an updated console that seamlessly integrates physical controls with a new standard 12.3-inch touchscreen. There's also more storage space due to a more efficient center console design.
Acura says it reduced road noise by an impressive 10%, which should make an audible difference at highway speeds. Rear doors are enhanced with laminated glass, and insulation is more robust in the front and rear fender liners as well as the door. Coupled with the new 16-way Milano leather front seats with nine-way massaging function available on Advance and A-Spec with Advance models, the interior has a spa-like atmosphere.
How's the MDX's tech?
Acura clearly put time and effort into shoring up the technology interface of the 2025 MDX. The standard 12.3-inch touchscreen interface with Google built-in is new (wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto remain standard), as are USB-C ports now in the first and second rows.
The spotlight is on two new Bang & Olufsen audio systems. Audiophiles will appreciate the high-end system in the Type S (which now comes standard with the Advance package), featuring an astounding 31 speakers. That's six additional speakers compared to the outgoing model. Technology, Advance and A-Spec grades now get a 19-speaker setup, including four in the headliner. Even the base model receives two additional speakers, for a total of 11.
Also of note are the updates to the safety suite included with every MDX, like new radar, cameras, and sensors that enable active lane assist, lane change collision mitigation, and front cross-traffic warning.
Edmunds says
In a sea of SUVs, the MDX is still one of the best midsize luxury midsize three-row models on the market.