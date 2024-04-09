2025 Acura MDX Brings an Edgier Look and Updated Technology

The Acura MDX stands out in the luxury midsize three-row SUV class with a sharp design and a generous suite of features for the price. For 2025, the brand is sweetening the pot with fresh styling on the outside and new technology on the inside, further enhancing the MDX’s appeal.

Acura is replacing the 2024 grille with an updated version featuring an edgier, more defined diamond pattern to go along with darkened headlights and taillights. The differences are subtle but give the SUV a more aggressive look overall. The MDX Type S leans into the daring design with a frameless grille that seamlessly blends with the blacked-out exterior treatment.