As the total solar eclipse captivates folks across the Eastern United States, the 2024 Jeep Gladiator NightHawk package debuts to give the pickup a darker experience, like when the moon blocks the sun from the sky today. The shadowy appearance package adds $5,295 to the base Gladiator Sport's price, and Jeep is only making 2,000 vehicles with this equipment for the United States and Canada. Interested buyers can order the package right now.

The NightHawk pack includes a mix of styling upgrades and off-road equipment. The darkened appearance comes from the 20-inch gloss black wheels with all-terrain tires, black bumper accents and tinted windows. To get around in rugged conditions, there are heavy-duty Dana 44 front and rear axles with a 3.73:1 ratio, a limited-slip rear differential and rock rails. It also adds power windows and locks, remote keyless entry and heated mirrors to the fairly spartan Sport.

Despite the name, the NightHawk comes in colors other than black. Buyers can pick from all of the available exterior colors, and the package includes body-color pieces for the hardtop and fender flares.

The package is exclusively available on the base Gladiator Sport trim with an automatic gearbox. A NightHawk-equipped example of the pickup starts at $45,085 after the $1,895 destination charge.

For comparison, the 2024 Gladiator Sport starts at $39,790. This version of the truck comes exclusively with a naturally aspirated 3.6-liter V6 making 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. It comes standard with a six-speed manual, and an eight-speed automatic is a $2,500 option.

There are a few updates for the 2024 Gladiator lineup. The pickup now comes standard with first- and second-row side curtain airbags. The truck also gets a 12.3-inch infotainment system running the Uconnect 5 system software and supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.