  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Seville
  4. Used 2004 Cadillac Seville
  5. Used 2004 Cadillac Seville Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2004 Cadillac Seville Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 Seville
5(79%)4(21%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
19 reviews
Write a review
See all Sevilles for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,079 - $4,519
Used Seville for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

GREAT CAR FOR THE MONEY !!!

donbilly, 12/08/2013
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I have the 2004 cadillac sls and the car has giving me nothing but great service and even when there is a few times that the abs , brake and traction control light comes on.... the car has never fail to performe. This is a real plasure driving soecially in the highways gas economy is awesome and response on the engine is truly amaizing

Report Abuse

powerful lux

gilla, 08/02/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

In July i bought a 2003 sls for my wife. This is the third cadilac that we have owned and i am still not disapointed. THe interior is wonderful and an upgrade from the last car i had ('96). The engine is still peppy and powerful as ever. I love that such a powerful engine comes standard. The reliability of this car is great also. The only problem is that once it hits 100,000 miles it gets the real problems. Up till then i love it.

Report Abuse

A Used Car Bargain

Chuck W, 12/07/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I drove a 1998 SLS for six years. When it came time to replace it, I found that this last year model was selling at a bargain basement (think low level Hyundai Elantra) price. I am going on two years with it and the only problem I have had was a wind leak in the windshield which the Cadillac dealer fixed under factory warranty. It gets 26-28 MPG on the highway and about 20 around town. I use Pennzoil Synthetic oil and only change it when the onboard computer says to...around every 10,000 miles. I do not have to add oil between changes. It's not as quiet and cushy as my wife;s 2006 DTS, but neither is anything else I've ever driven.

Report Abuse

Terrific car and a great value too

JZAG, 03/08/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

First time Cadillac owner. It's a wonderful car. Quiet, smooth ride, and looks great. Power is smooth and ample. Electronics work really well. And I got it for substantially less than Edmund's TMV. If you're looking for a great car that's a much better value than many European cars, take a look at a Seville, especially if you're like me a drive cars a long time. You won't be disappointed.

Report Abuse

Right car

easy49, 05/22/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is the perfect size sedan. Powerful & rides smoothly. Good 360* visibility & easy to park. My last was a 2001 DeVille. Seville is far superior to handle.

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sevilles for sale

Related Used 2004 Cadillac Seville Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles