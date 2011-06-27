Used 1995 Cadillac Seville Sedan Consumer Reviews

Nothing Compares..not even new! greyhip , 01/04/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This car was purchased when 2 yrs old. It is the most awesome vehicle in so many ways. When you compare the features it came with in 1995 to the features offered today, it was way ahead of its time. The body style is head turning and it is difficult to tell what year it is from the body style as the cts today looks very similar. Maintenance has been minimal to non existent. I only have 80,000 miles on her but I too, will never own any other make of car other than Cadillac. This vehicle is a blast to drive on the interstate, it is a cruising machine, quiet, smooth and gets up the asphalt when necessary! It has all you could ever want, looks,dependability and power. I would highly recommend! Report Abuse

I'll Never Drive Anything Else Carol , 12/10/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought my 1995 Cadillac Seville in 1999 when it had 72,000 miles on it. It now has 157,000 miles and is going strong. It looks great and drives wonderfully. I have had one small repair done on it. I replaced tires with Michelins, and that improved the handling greatly. I recently bought a 2001 Cadillac STS and passed this car on to my son. I only hope the newer one is half the car this one has been. It is worth every penny, new or used!

Very Fast / Sips Fuel vicar , 08/05/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My 1995 Cadillac Seville does 0-60 in 6.6 sec., which is quick by any standard. There are lots of embarrassed hotshots driving Infiniti G35s, Infiniti FX35s, some elderly Camaros & Mustangs wondering what happened. Also, noted a number of complaints regarding fuel mileage - my experience is just the opposite- I can't believe a vehicle with this kind of performance gets 19.8 mpg in mixed city driving and 26 to 28 mpg at 70 to 80 mph on the highway. Amazing- or maybe I have a light foot. My 2005 Honda CRV gets 21 mpg in the city and 26 to 28 mpg on the highway and it sure doesn't crank like the Caddy.

best decision. ever. kurtw , 01/30/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful i bought this car 6 years ago with almost 100,000 miles on it. it now has almost 150k and it is still awesome. super fast! and so advanced technically for a 95! considering the 300hp v8 engine it has surprisingly good fuel economy. the only thing ive replaced is the LED third brake light which is a common problem and the fuel line which is actually a recalled gm problem that gm paid for. i love this car and will miss it when im gone. it is the best purchase of my life! im a cadillac man forever now.