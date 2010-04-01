Used 1995 Cadillac Seville for Sale Near Me
14 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 151,649 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,410
- 158,478 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,457
- 161,580 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,800
- 37,211 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 52,792 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,900
- 79,693 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 110,652 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$4,400
- 41,276 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$4,900
- 117,411 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
- 139,651 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,500
- 173,501 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,997
- 72,840 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$5,999
- 105,431 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000
- 55,622 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac Seville searches:
Showing 1 - 14 out of 14 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac Seville
Read recent reviews for the Cadillac Seville
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.625 Reviews
Report abuse
greyhip,01/04/2010
This car was purchased when 2 yrs old. It is the most awesome vehicle in so many ways. When you compare the features it came with in 1995 to the features offered today, it was way ahead of its time. The body style is head turning and it is difficult to tell what year it is from the body style as the cts today looks very similar. Maintenance has been minimal to non existent. I only have 80,000 miles on her but I too, will never own any other make of car other than Cadillac. This vehicle is a blast to drive on the interstate, it is a cruising machine, quiet, smooth and gets up the asphalt when necessary! It has all you could ever want, looks,dependability and power. I would highly recommend!
Related Cadillac Seville info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Subaru Tribeca 2014
- Used INFINITI QX70 2013
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2017
- Used Toyota Prius v 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta GLI 2012
- Used Saab 9-3 Griffin 2011
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition 2012
- Used Chrysler Pacifica 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz CL-Class 2014
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche 2012
- Used Nissan NV Passenger 2018
- Used Volkswagen CC 2017
- Used Volvo XC70 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder 2012
- Used Dodge Nitro 2011
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid
- Used Jaguar X-Type
- Used Volvo V90 Cross Country
- Used Volvo S60 Cross Country
- Used Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- Used Scion xD
- Used GMC Safari Cargo
- Used Lexus RX 450hL
- Used Toyota GR Supra
- Used BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- Used Ford Explorer Sport
- Used Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid
Shop used models by city
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Katy TX
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe San Francisco CA
- Used Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Arlington TX
- Used Cadillac STS Ashburn VA
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe Garland TX
- Used Cadillac XT4 Frederick MD
- Used Cadillac CTS Springfield MO
- Used Cadillac XTS Cincinnati OH
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe Irving TX
- Used Cadillac DTS Orlando FL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Cadillac XTS 2015 Los Angeles CA
- Used Cadillac CT4 2016 Jacksonville FL
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017 Orlando FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019