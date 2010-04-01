Used 1995 Cadillac Seville for Sale Near Me

Seville Reviews & Specs
  • 1995 Cadillac Seville SLS
    used

    1995 Cadillac Seville SLS

    151,649 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,410

    Details
  • 1994 Cadillac Seville STS
    used

    1994 Cadillac Seville STS

    158,478 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,457

    Details
  • 1997 Cadillac Seville STS
    used

    1997 Cadillac Seville STS

    161,580 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,800

    Details
  • 1997 Cadillac Seville SLS
    used

    1997 Cadillac Seville SLS

    37,211 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 1997 Cadillac Seville STS
    used

    1997 Cadillac Seville STS

    52,792 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,900

    Details
  • 1998 Cadillac Seville STS
    used

    1998 Cadillac Seville STS

    79,693 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 1999 Cadillac Seville SLS
    used

    1999 Cadillac Seville SLS

    110,652 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $4,400

    Details
  • 1999 Cadillac Seville SLS
    used

    1999 Cadillac Seville SLS

    41,276 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $4,900

    Details
  • 2000 Cadillac Seville STS
    used

    2000 Cadillac Seville STS

    117,411 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2000 Cadillac Seville STS
    used

    2000 Cadillac Seville STS

    139,651 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2001 Cadillac Seville SLS in Dark Brown
    used

    2001 Cadillac Seville SLS

    173,501 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,997

    Details
  • 2002 Cadillac Seville SLS in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Cadillac Seville SLS

    72,840 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2003 Cadillac Seville STS in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Cadillac Seville STS

    105,431 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2003 Cadillac Seville STS in White
    used

    2003 Cadillac Seville STS

    55,622 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac Seville

Read recent reviews for the Cadillac Seville
Overall Consumer Rating
4.625 Reviews
See all 25 reviews
  • 5
    (72%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (4%)
Nothing Compares..not even new!
greyhip,01/04/2010
This car was purchased when 2 yrs old. It is the most awesome vehicle in so many ways. When you compare the features it came with in 1995 to the features offered today, it was way ahead of its time. The body style is head turning and it is difficult to tell what year it is from the body style as the cts today looks very similar. Maintenance has been minimal to non existent. I only have 80,000 miles on her but I too, will never own any other make of car other than Cadillac. This vehicle is a blast to drive on the interstate, it is a cruising machine, quiet, smooth and gets up the asphalt when necessary! It has all you could ever want, looks,dependability and power. I would highly recommend!
Report abuse
