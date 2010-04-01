Used 1995 Cadillac Seville for Sale Near Me

This car was purchased when 2 yrs old. It is the most awesome vehicle in so many ways. When you compare the features it came with in 1995 to the features offered today, it was way ahead of its time. The body style is head turning and it is difficult to tell what year it is from the body style as the cts today looks very similar. Maintenance has been minimal to non existent. I only have

80,000 miles on her but I too, will never own any other make of car other than Cadillac. This vehicle is a blast to drive on the interstate, it is a cruising machine, quiet, smooth and gets up the asphalt when necessary! It has all you could ever want, looks,dependability and power. I would highly recommend!