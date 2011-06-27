Used 1995 Cadillac Fleetwood Consumer Reviews

WARNING: Object in Mirror is Faster than it Appears swiftv4p , 11/11/2014 26 of 29 people found this review helpful I am a "Car Guy"/long time 1/4 mile drag racer so hopefully this review won't be too technical for the average reader. After months of searching I located and purchased my '95 FWB with less than 70K miles from its 93 year-old original owner who resides in So Cal. My search was specific, as I know how to read GM option stickers (located under the trunk lid) and interpret RPO option codes. In this case I was looking for Option Code V4P, which this car had and I will discuss in the next section. The car is roomy, comfortable, and an attention-getter. I had owned the car just two hours, and I received multiple compliments. Having owned LT1 cars in the past I know they are dead reliable. Report Abuse

Sitting down in my Brougham evokes the same feeling I get when landing in the States from an overseas trip - I'm home! Big, comfortable, reliable, and fast, it's the pinnacle of rear-wheel drive, four-door sedans, and is everything an American car should be. Some of my friends chuckle--until they ride in it, and then their reaction is one of amazement and longing for days gone by. When I nail the gas pedal, their eyes pop open. Other than normal maintenance and wear items (shocks, hoses, that kind of stuff), I've had no significant problems. The car runs like a champ and has excellent fit-and-finish. Uncomplicated controls, all the useful gadgets you'd want. Love it.

I LOVE this car. Had one other and an Impala SS and Buick Roadmaster Wagon (same b-body platform). Detuned LT1 (0-60 in 8.5 secs) is easy on gas (18/20 city and 22/24 highway)and very reliable. Truthfully, the car will fall apart around the engine and transmission. Some designed-in ergonomic/interior fascia flaws but with bone yards ripe with these cars you've got plenty of cheap replacement parts at the ready. If you're looking for a reliable floaty boaty car, this it it. Tomorrow's collector car, for sure. But then again, how popular are 55 Cadillacs today?

There's something to be said for riding down the road in your living room, and this car delivers. It is not overly technologically advanced, but for the wide open spaces in Texas it's the perfect road cruiser. The Lt1 Covette inspired 5.7L (350) is spirited and responsive. The car is stunningly beautiful, and still spins heads at 12 years old. It's everything I ever wanted in my string of 9 Cadillacs, and I'm very disheartened that GM is making nothing even remotely similar to it since production stopped in 1996.