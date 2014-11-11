Used 1995 Cadillac Fleetwood for Sale Near Me

  • 1994 Cadillac Fleetwood
    used

    1994 Cadillac Fleetwood

    69,608 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,295

    Details
  • 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood
    used

    1996 Cadillac Fleetwood

    56,698 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,135

    Details
  • 1994 Cadillac Fleetwood
    used

    1994 Cadillac Fleetwood

    69,057 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,998

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac Fleetwood

WARNING: Object in Mirror is Faster than it Appears
swiftv4p,11/11/2014
I am a "Car Guy"/long time 1/4 mile drag racer so hopefully this review won't be too technical for the average reader. After months of searching I located and purchased my '95 FWB with less than 70K miles from its 93 year-old original owner who resides in So Cal. My search was specific, as I know how to read GM option stickers (located under the trunk lid) and interpret RPO option codes. In this case I was looking for Option Code V4P, which this car had and I will discuss in the next section. The car is roomy, comfortable, and an attention-getter. I had owned the car just two hours, and I received multiple compliments. Having owned LT1 cars in the past I know they are dead reliable.
