Used 1992 Cadillac Fleetwood Sedan Consumer Reviews
My Baby
I loved this car!!!! Had 135k miles when I bought it and 243k when I hit the dear. I am very thankful I was in my cad and not my wifes low hood tinny metal car. I love the ride and had up to 28mpg on highway after chainging the front calipurs, they were hanging up robbing my milage. I love driving in the snow and this car was GREAT for that, with good traction. I'm going to miss her. Now looking for an other caddy to replace my baby! Im not sure about changing body styles though but looks like I have no choice if I get a newer model.
Love my 'new-to-me' boat...
This has been a good car so far...bought it with 108K in 08-2013, now at 117K and climbing. Minimal fixes so far for a 22 year old car...transmission cooler lines, tie rod end, ball joint and an EGR valve on top of full tune up and fluid changes when I got it. The car had been maintained well prior to me buying it and it shows. She floats down the worst of Michigan roads and has enough space for everyone. Trunk is large and wide (fit a lawn mower AND weed trimmer with it closed). Seats are very comfortable for long drives and the 4.9L has plenty of power for passing on two-lane roads. I average about 17-19mpg in mixed driving, 20-23 on the highway (70mph+) and premium is required.
Maybe not perfect, but something special
This is the first Cadillac I've owned, but I've had the opportunity to drive several. I love this car, it has class and smart lines at the same time. Mine has a few problems to fix, like the ABS control module and computer ride, but the performance of the V8 is outstanding and even with shocks that need replacing it rides great. The Bose Gold CD system is great except I have one rear speaker that is bad. The handling of this large car is outstanding for it's size.
1992 Cadillac Fleetwood Sedan
This car is very comfortable to drive and has excellent acceleration and handling abilities. It is very passenger friendly, roomy, and safe feeling. Its fuel economy is terrible, and premium fuel is absolutely required, but this is not an economy car so some trade-offs are expected. Its frequency of repairs is about average, but some parts are very expensive, excessively so, I think. Overall, this car provides a pleasant driving and owning experience.
Sponsored cars related to the Fleetwood
Related Used 1992 Cadillac Fleetwood Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner