Used 1992 Cadillac Fleetwood for Sale Near Me

Used 1992 Cadillac Fleetwood for Sale

3 listings
Fleetwood Reviews & Specs
  • 1994 Cadillac Fleetwood
    used

    1994 Cadillac Fleetwood

    69,608 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,295

    Details
  • 1994 Cadillac Fleetwood
    used

    1994 Cadillac Fleetwood

    69,057 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,998

    Details
  • 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood
    used

    1996 Cadillac Fleetwood

    56,698 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,135

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac Fleetwood

My Baby
DaddyOk,11/20/2009
I loved this car!!!! Had 135k miles when I bought it and 243k when I hit the dear. I am very thankful I was in my cad and not my wifes low hood tinny metal car. I love the ride and had up to 28mpg on highway after chainging the front calipurs, they were hanging up robbing my milage. I love driving in the snow and this car was GREAT for that, with good traction. I'm going to miss her. Now looking for an other caddy to replace my baby! Im not sure about changing body styles though but looks like I have no choice if I get a newer model.
