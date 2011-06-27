Used 2015 Cadillac Escalade Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Escalade SUV
Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$83,633*
Total Cash Price
$54,248
4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$83,633*
Total Cash Price
$54,248
Premium 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$72,438*
Total Cash Price
$46,987
4dr SUV w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,487*
Total Cash Price
$44,424
Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$65,853*
Total Cash Price
$42,715
4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$92,853*
Total Cash Price
$60,228
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$96,804*
Total Cash Price
$62,791
4dr SUV 4WD w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$94,170*
Total Cash Price
$61,082
Luxury 4dr SUV w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$72,438*
Total Cash Price
$46,987
Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$88,243*
Total Cash Price
$57,238
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$73,755*
Total Cash Price
$47,841
Premium 4dr SUV 4WD w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$80,341*
Total Cash Price
$52,112
Premium 4dr SUV w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$82,316*
Total Cash Price
$53,394
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$79,024*
Total Cash Price
$51,258
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Escalade SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,379
|$1,421
|$1,463
|$1,507
|$1,552
|$7,323
|Maintenance
|$1,877
|$1,882
|$1,732
|$2,662
|$3,387
|$11,540
|Repairs
|$1,544
|$1,651
|$1,777
|$1,915
|$2,060
|$8,947
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,885
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,119
|Financing
|$2,917
|$2,347
|$1,736
|$1,087
|$392
|$8,480
|Depreciation
|$11,079
|$6,111
|$5,378
|$4,768
|$4,279
|$31,615
|Fuel
|$2,375
|$2,446
|$2,520
|$2,595
|$2,673
|$12,609
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,058
|$15,917
|$14,665
|$14,592
|$14,402
|$83,633
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Escalade SUV 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,379
|$1,421
|$1,463
|$1,507
|$1,552
|$7,323
|Maintenance
|$1,877
|$1,882
|$1,732
|$2,662
|$3,387
|$11,540
|Repairs
|$1,544
|$1,651
|$1,777
|$1,915
|$2,060
|$8,947
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,885
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,119
|Financing
|$2,917
|$2,347
|$1,736
|$1,087
|$392
|$8,480
|Depreciation
|$11,079
|$6,111
|$5,378
|$4,768
|$4,279
|$31,615
|Fuel
|$2,375
|$2,446
|$2,520
|$2,595
|$2,673
|$12,609
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,058
|$15,917
|$14,665
|$14,592
|$14,402
|$83,633
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Escalade SUV Premium 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,195
|$1,231
|$1,267
|$1,306
|$1,344
|$6,343
|Maintenance
|$1,626
|$1,630
|$1,500
|$2,306
|$2,934
|$9,996
|Repairs
|$1,338
|$1,430
|$1,539
|$1,659
|$1,784
|$7,750
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,499
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,702
|Financing
|$2,527
|$2,033
|$1,504
|$942
|$340
|$7,345
|Depreciation
|$9,596
|$5,293
|$4,659
|$4,129
|$3,706
|$27,383
|Fuel
|$2,057
|$2,119
|$2,182
|$2,247
|$2,316
|$10,921
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,837
|$13,786
|$12,702
|$12,639
|$12,474
|$72,438
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Escalade SUV 4dr SUV w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,129
|$1,164
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$5,997
|Maintenance
|$1,537
|$1,541
|$1,419
|$2,180
|$2,774
|$9,450
|Repairs
|$1,265
|$1,352
|$1,455
|$1,568
|$1,687
|$7,327
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,363
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,554
|Financing
|$2,389
|$1,922
|$1,422
|$890
|$321
|$6,944
|Depreciation
|$9,073
|$5,004
|$4,404
|$3,904
|$3,504
|$25,890
|Fuel
|$1,945
|$2,003
|$2,063
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$10,325
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,701
|$13,034
|$12,009
|$11,950
|$11,794
|$68,487
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Escalade SUV Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$1,152
|$1,187
|$1,222
|$5,766
|Maintenance
|$1,478
|$1,482
|$1,364
|$2,096
|$2,667
|$9,087
|Repairs
|$1,216
|$1,300
|$1,399
|$1,508
|$1,622
|$7,045
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,272
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,456
|Financing
|$2,297
|$1,848
|$1,367
|$856
|$309
|$6,677
|Depreciation
|$8,724
|$4,812
|$4,235
|$3,754
|$3,369
|$24,894
|Fuel
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,984
|$2,043
|$2,105
|$9,928
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,943
|$12,533
|$11,547
|$11,490
|$11,340
|$65,853
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Escalade SUV 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,531
|$1,578
|$1,624
|$1,674
|$1,723
|$8,130
|Maintenance
|$2,084
|$2,090
|$1,923
|$2,955
|$3,760
|$12,813
|Repairs
|$1,715
|$1,833
|$1,973
|$2,126
|$2,287
|$9,933
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,204
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,463
|Financing
|$3,239
|$2,606
|$1,927
|$1,207
|$436
|$9,415
|Depreciation
|$12,301
|$6,785
|$5,971
|$5,293
|$4,750
|$35,101
|Fuel
|$2,637
|$2,716
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$2,968
|$13,998
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,710
|$17,672
|$16,281
|$16,201
|$15,989
|$92,853
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Escalade SUV Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,596
|$1,645
|$1,693
|$1,745
|$1,796
|$8,476
|Maintenance
|$2,173
|$2,179
|$2,005
|$3,081
|$3,920
|$13,358
|Repairs
|$1,788
|$1,911
|$2,057
|$2,217
|$2,384
|$10,356
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,340
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$3,610
|Financing
|$3,377
|$2,717
|$2,009
|$1,258
|$454
|$9,815
|Depreciation
|$12,824
|$7,074
|$6,225
|$5,518
|$4,952
|$36,594
|Fuel
|$2,749
|$2,831
|$2,916
|$3,003
|$3,094
|$14,594
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,846
|$18,424
|$16,974
|$16,890
|$16,670
|$96,804
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Escalade SUV 4dr SUV 4WD w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,553
|$1,600
|$1,647
|$1,697
|$1,747
|$8,245
|Maintenance
|$2,114
|$2,119
|$1,951
|$2,997
|$3,814
|$12,994
|Repairs
|$1,739
|$1,859
|$2,001
|$2,156
|$2,319
|$10,074
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,249
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$3,512
|Financing
|$3,285
|$2,643
|$1,955
|$1,224
|$442
|$9,548
|Depreciation
|$12,475
|$6,881
|$6,056
|$5,368
|$4,818
|$35,598
|Fuel
|$2,674
|$2,754
|$2,837
|$2,921
|$3,010
|$14,197
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,088
|$17,922
|$16,512
|$16,431
|$16,216
|$94,170
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Escalade SUV Luxury 4dr SUV w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,195
|$1,231
|$1,267
|$1,306
|$1,344
|$6,343
|Maintenance
|$1,626
|$1,630
|$1,500
|$2,306
|$2,934
|$9,996
|Repairs
|$1,338
|$1,430
|$1,539
|$1,659
|$1,784
|$7,750
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,499
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,702
|Financing
|$2,527
|$2,033
|$1,504
|$942
|$340
|$7,345
|Depreciation
|$9,596
|$5,293
|$4,659
|$4,129
|$3,706
|$27,383
|Fuel
|$2,057
|$2,119
|$2,182
|$2,247
|$2,316
|$10,921
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,837
|$13,786
|$12,702
|$12,639
|$12,474
|$72,438
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Escalade SUV Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,455
|$1,499
|$1,544
|$1,591
|$1,637
|$7,726
|Maintenance
|$1,981
|$1,986
|$1,828
|$2,809
|$3,574
|$12,177
|Repairs
|$1,629
|$1,742
|$1,875
|$2,021
|$2,173
|$9,440
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,044
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$3,291
|Financing
|$3,078
|$2,476
|$1,832
|$1,147
|$414
|$8,947
|Depreciation
|$11,690
|$6,448
|$5,675
|$5,030
|$4,514
|$33,358
|Fuel
|$2,506
|$2,581
|$2,659
|$2,738
|$2,821
|$13,304
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,384
|$16,794
|$15,473
|$15,397
|$15,196
|$88,243
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Escalade SUV Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,216
|$1,253
|$1,290
|$1,329
|$1,369
|$6,458
|Maintenance
|$1,655
|$1,660
|$1,528
|$2,348
|$2,987
|$10,177
|Repairs
|$1,362
|$1,456
|$1,567
|$1,689
|$1,817
|$7,890
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,545
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,751
|Financing
|$2,573
|$2,070
|$1,531
|$959
|$346
|$7,478
|Depreciation
|$9,771
|$5,389
|$4,743
|$4,204
|$3,773
|$27,881
|Fuel
|$2,094
|$2,157
|$2,222
|$2,288
|$2,358
|$11,119
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,216
|$14,037
|$12,933
|$12,869
|$12,701
|$73,755
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Escalade SUV Premium 4dr SUV 4WD w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,405
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|Maintenance
|$1,803
|$1,808
|$1,664
|$2,557
|$3,254
|$11,086
|Repairs
|$1,484
|$1,586
|$1,707
|$1,840
|$1,979
|$8,595
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,772
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,996
|Financing
|$2,802
|$2,255
|$1,668
|$1,044
|$377
|$8,146
|Depreciation
|$10,643
|$5,871
|$5,167
|$4,580
|$4,110
|$30,371
|Fuel
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,420
|$2,492
|$2,568
|$12,112
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,110
|$15,290
|$14,087
|$14,018
|$13,835
|$80,341
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Escalade SUV Premium 4dr SUV w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,358
|$1,399
|$1,440
|$1,484
|$1,528
|$7,208
|Maintenance
|$1,848
|$1,853
|$1,705
|$2,620
|$3,334
|$11,359
|Repairs
|$1,520
|$1,625
|$1,749
|$1,885
|$2,028
|$8,806
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,840
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,070
|Financing
|$2,871
|$2,310
|$1,709
|$1,070
|$386
|$8,346
|Depreciation
|$10,905
|$6,015
|$5,294
|$4,693
|$4,211
|$31,118
|Fuel
|$2,338
|$2,408
|$2,480
|$2,554
|$2,631
|$12,410
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,679
|$15,666
|$14,434
|$14,363
|$14,175
|$82,316
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Escalade SUV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,303
|$1,343
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$6,919
|Maintenance
|$1,774
|$1,778
|$1,637
|$2,515
|$3,200
|$10,904
|Repairs
|$1,459
|$1,560
|$1,679
|$1,810
|$1,946
|$8,454
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,726
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,947
|Financing
|$2,756
|$2,218
|$1,640
|$1,027
|$371
|$8,012
|Depreciation
|$10,469
|$5,774
|$5,082
|$4,505
|$4,043
|$29,873
|Fuel
|$2,244
|$2,311
|$2,381
|$2,452
|$2,526
|$11,914
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,732
|$15,040
|$13,856
|$13,788
|$13,608
|$79,024
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Escalade
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Cadillac Escalade in Virginia is:not available
