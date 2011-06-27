Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade EXT Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
49 reviews
Cadillac, worth every penny

Saleenster, 07/14/2006
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

My Escalade has been a very dependable truck. If you are looking for luxury, but still want the ruggedness of a truck, this is it. I highly recommend it. The Bose audio is decent, but you really need a sub to go with it. It is fun to drive. The factory chrome wheels will do for a while, but I really need to upgrade to bigger rims. Overall, I like the exterior and interior styling and the performance is there when you need it.

2004 Escalade EXT ownership

William J Mammone, 04/30/2007
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Very glad I purchased this vehicle. It rides and handles and tows great. Comfortable and easy to drive. It can carry people or items 8' long with the midgate down. Suits all of my needs.

The EXT

shinjitsu, 01/19/2014
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

This Truck has been nothing but good to me. I have a little over 100k now and have had to replace rear air shock/struts, under warranty the rotors and two brake calipers. This thing runs like a champ with that 6 liter under the hood! Even with the newer body styles running around I still get the occasional thumbs up from folks. Keep your foot out of it and MPGs are alright.

2004 Cadillac Escalade EXT

Clarence Bell, 04/11/2004
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is a great vehicle. Spacious and well appointed with the Cadillac rebates and special offer for DVD Navigation, Chrome Wheels and Sunroof. The paint is amazingly soft and smooth. The performance on this vehicle is almost legendary. The ride is smooth and solid. Steering effort is nearly sports car like, firm and responsive. The craftsmanship that went into construction is apparent. Closing the tailgate is like closing a refrigerator door, smooth and soft. Not clunky-cranky like an old pick- up.

True Blue EXT

M4pet, 04/14/2004
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I really like my new EXT. It stands out being bright blue (Out of the Blue) and I love the performance. I have been given compliments every day I have driven it. But the best part is how great I feel because of all the great standard features on the vehicle including StabiliTrack, AWD, heated seats & mirrors, soft leather everywhere, excellent Bose stereo 6 disc CD, adjustable pedals, ON STAR, voice activated phone, on and on. This vehicle is utility, luxury, sportiness, ruggedness, and attention-getting all rolled into one and a blast to drive. It handles better than most sports cars I've had.

