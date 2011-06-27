  1. Home
Used 2010 Cadillac DTS Sedan Consumer Reviews

5(47%)4(23%)3(24%)2(0%)1(6%)
4.1
17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Outstanding!

idaspaceman, 12/23/2010
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

I test drove the Lincoln MKS, Buick Lacrosse, Lucerne, and the Lexus E350. Hands down the DTS was a superior engine and ride., and luxury items to either be on par or superior. Everyone will have pro's and con's...but at the end of the day it was an easy decision for me. I know there will be some who will say it's a Grandpa vehicle...call me old, but there is nothing like the ride and luxury of a Caddy.

A Great Luxury Sedan!

Auto Terry, 06/15/2017
Premium 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

Ok, I drove many cars before picking the DTS, Lincoln was a very close second! But I choose the DTS for Ride, Comfort, Quiet Cabin and pure size. It is a big car with ROOM. When looking at Lexus, Audi, Infinity or BMW, you will spend more money. Plus you have to use premium fuel at .50 plus more per gallon ad the performance is not as smooth as the Northstar V8! On regular fuel i get 18MPG around town and have got 25 MPG on a trip, running 70MPH and our luggage and presents for the Grandkids! The professional reviews if you want to call them look toward the status symbol of a name plate. I looked at pure car comoparison not an image of how I arrive, after all isn.t that what driving a car is all about. Sure the car floats, that is luxury. What do people do buy a luxury car with real tight handling and take it to the track? Get serious. I own a Z06 Corvette for that. And I will tell you the Caddy is no slouch! Not as tight as European cars, but I bought a luxury car. The massaging seat are superb on a long drive, Bose stereo sounds great. And when I look at the dash it is straight forward, easy to use. Some of the other cars I looked at including Lexus and Toyota Avalon and the above, there were so many confusing controls that were not ergonomically designed, it made you wonder. I am driving the car not operating and airliner. Infinity, BMW and Audi were the worst set of dash controls. Now to the car, if anything breaks it is half the cost of other parts, the same base components are made in high quantities as they are on the GM cars and less than competitors. The dealer has been great. The car has only need normal wearable maintenance items. No big scheduled service appointment for required maintenance that cost $1800 like some of the others. I have taken good care of the car and the fit and finish is perfect, nothing has come loose or ever left me down! Does it look dated, no it is a classic look. And when driving it the seats are like the recliner at home, not a hugging seat with tight seat bolsters (save those for racing seats) pure comfort. The engine is smooth and steady, always there when you need power and quiet! The NAV is now a tad outdated, but that is technology. I have owned many luxury brands including Benz and some of the above and the Caddy is a keeper!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Poor Build Quality

Bob, 10/07/2010
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I've had the DTS for 3 months now. I love everything about it except the build quality. Ride is spectacular. Interior build is just good. Inside window molding is lose and has a gap where you can see the edge of the window. The outside is where the build quality looks bad. Trim on doors does not line up. Doors themselves do not line up. Doors either hang higher or lower than the front or rear doors. Trim inside the trunk fell off as it was never snapped on. Transmission leak at 1000 miles (Bolts had to be sealed). GM just doesn't care about the DTS as they are doing away with it. Well guess what. I'm doing away with GM. Cadillac is NOT the standard of the world as they claim.

DTS vs Avalon

dino29, 01/02/2011
15 of 17 people found this review helpful

What are the editors drinking or inhaling comparing the Avalon to the DTS? I just completed test driving both vehicles multiple times starting out w/an open mind - The Avalon rides like a little & lighter car compared to the DTS. The trunk is significantly smaller on the Avalon & it just doesn't have the ride quality of the DTS. The overall appearance is that of a much cheaper vehicle, which the Avalon is. I was very surprise when I looked at the expert review & found these two vehicles being compared as peers. The DTS is significantly more of a luxury vehicle in nearly all respects. This notion that not having a six speed trans somehow lessens the vehicle is hogwash.

Love this car!

Dayvn quin, 05/14/2016
Luxury 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought it new love to drive it. it's all around an amazing car. I would recommend it to anyone!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
