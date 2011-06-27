Used 1992 Cadillac DeVille Coupe Consumer Reviews

coupe decool mintjeeplup , 09/10/2011 15 of 23 people found this review helpful Have had the 1992 coupe devile now for 5 years and 50000 miles..its got 104000 miles now and I just want to give a shout out on how ta fix the car if the gas mileage goes down the toilet..originally I was getting 20 mpg or better when @ about 95000 miles I suddenly went down to 17 mpg then 14 mpg and finally 13 mpg..I was stuck with a lemmon So I changed the spark plugs and the air filter and got...14mpg thru 2 tanks of gas and it was at that point that I started adding fuel injection cleaners to my gas tank..3m fuel injection cleaner worked imiedieatly but I wanted to flush those injectors but good So I bought One gallon of seafoam for like 60$ and now i get 20 to 22 mpg ..just add 16 oz Report Abuse

1 great deal CAD-FRESH 1 , 11/26/2010 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Just bought it, dealer put new axles, end links, and brakes. Only things I had to do at 117k was battery and catalytic converter. Still has stock everything. Interior is mint! Just needs a radio. My third caddy and I love this one the best!

Sweet Ride Staceynevarez707 , 05/02/2018 2dr Coupe 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Cruise car floats smooth Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Spring Edition Coupe DeVille T. Young , 09/14/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car has great performance with 4.9 liter engine. It is fun to drive and much more comfortable ride than a Mustang GT. It has a smooth transmission and braking system. Its sporty convertible looking top and special wheels set this model apart.