Used 1992 Cadillac DeVille Coupe Consumer Reviews
coupe decool
Have had the 1992 coupe devile now for 5 years and 50000 miles..its got 104000 miles now and I just want to give a shout out on how ta fix the car if the gas mileage goes down the toilet..originally I was getting 20 mpg or better when @ about 95000 miles I suddenly went down to 17 mpg then 14 mpg and finally 13 mpg..I was stuck with a lemmon So I changed the spark plugs and the air filter and got...14mpg thru 2 tanks of gas and it was at that point that I started adding fuel injection cleaners to my gas tank..3m fuel injection cleaner worked imiedieatly but I wanted to flush those injectors but good So I bought One gallon of seafoam for like 60$ and now i get 20 to 22 mpg ..just add 16 oz
1 great deal
Just bought it, dealer put new axles, end links, and brakes. Only things I had to do at 117k was battery and catalytic converter. Still has stock everything. Interior is mint! Just needs a radio. My third caddy and I love this one the best!
Sweet Ride
Cruise car floats smooth
Spring Edition Coupe DeVille
This car has great performance with 4.9 liter engine. It is fun to drive and much more comfortable ride than a Mustang GT. It has a smooth transmission and braking system. Its sporty convertible looking top and special wheels set this model apart.
Love my Cadillac
My Cadillac Coupe DeVille has just over 100,000 miles on it now. It is still gorgeous, powerful, comfortable, and still turns heads. It is Cotillion White with a matching white top and white leather interior. My car has always been a pleasure to drive. It rides exceptionally well and has always been soft and very quiet. I have had Very limited problems with the car. I plan on keeping it at least five more years, it is still like new in every way. Other drivers are shocked to find out that it is 13 years old. I cannot say enough about the exceptional ride of this car. It feels as though it is floating above the road, there is nothing harsh about the ride.
