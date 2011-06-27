Used 1992 Cadillac DeVille Coupe Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
coupe decool

mintjeeplup, 09/10/2011
Have had the 1992 coupe devile now for 5 years and 50000 miles..its got 104000 miles now and I just want to give a shout out on how ta fix the car if the gas mileage goes down the toilet..originally I was getting 20 mpg or better when @ about 95000 miles I suddenly went down to 17 mpg then 14 mpg and finally 13 mpg..I was stuck with a lemmon So I changed the spark plugs and the air filter and got...14mpg thru 2 tanks of gas and it was at that point that I started adding fuel injection cleaners to my gas tank..3m fuel injection cleaner worked imiedieatly but I wanted to flush those injectors but good So I bought One gallon of seafoam for like 60$ and now i get 20 to 22 mpg ..just add 16 oz

1 great deal

CAD-FRESH 1, 11/26/2010
Just bought it, dealer put new axles, end links, and brakes. Only things I had to do at 117k was battery and catalytic converter. Still has stock everything. Interior is mint! Just needs a radio. My third caddy and I love this one the best!

Sweet Ride

Staceynevarez707, 05/02/2018
2dr Coupe
Cruise car floats smooth

Spring Edition Coupe DeVille

T. Young, 09/14/2005
This car has great performance with 4.9 liter engine. It is fun to drive and much more comfortable ride than a Mustang GT. It has a smooth transmission and braking system. Its sporty convertible looking top and special wheels set this model apart.

Love my Cadillac

Giovanni Siciliano, 11/12/2005
My Cadillac Coupe DeVille has just over 100,000 miles on it now. It is still gorgeous, powerful, comfortable, and still turns heads. It is Cotillion White with a matching white top and white leather interior. My car has always been a pleasure to drive. It rides exceptionally well and has always been soft and very quiet. I have had Very limited problems with the car. I plan on keeping it at least five more years, it is still like new in every way. Other drivers are shocked to find out that it is 13 years old. I cannot say enough about the exceptional ride of this car. It feels as though it is floating above the road, there is nothing harsh about the ride.

