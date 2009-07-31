Used 1992 Cadillac DeVille for Sale Near Me

I purchased my 1992 Deville in November of 2008 primarily to be a basic A to B car that I felt would be able to keep me safe during the winter driving months. I only paid $700 dollars for it, and to me it was the deal of the century. It was evident that the car started its life in Florida. The body was in excellent condition, and the interior had worn well for its age. The leather seats were very comfortable. More so than my sofa. The car was as smooth going over the road as an ocean liner, but the downside was that it took turns with all the agility of the Titanic. It was clear what market this car was engineered to satisfy, but even still I did enoy the feeling of riding on air.

Read more