Used 1991 Cadillac DeVille Sedan Consumer Reviews
Comfortable and easy-going
i bought my DeVille from a private seller on October 15, 2010. I am 20 years old and needed a car to get me by from point A to point B. The DeVille did better than that. I am very fortunate to have found a comfortable car and one that is fuel efficient. All my friends are amazed at how smooth it runs and steers. I am very satisfied!
Good for 16 years
I love my 1991 DeVille for comfort, beauty, smooth ride. I save money on hotels because it is so comfortable I prefer sleeping in it to sleeping in a hotel bed. The gas mileage was fine when I got the car used in 2000. But see the favorite feature below. Cadillac repairs are notoriously expensive no matter who does them but until the car was 16 years old, I needed almost no repairs. It was super. Then, at the 16-year and around 100,000 mile mark, the car started to self-destruct, one part at a time, so that I kept sinking money in being reassured that each repair was the only apparent problem. So be really careful if you own or are looking at one of these models now.
Excellant Starter car
My 1991 Cadillac DeVille is the second car I ever purchased. After a nightmareish year with a 1992 Ford Escort LXE, I absolutely fell in love with this car. This was the first car I seriously looked at and eventually bought when I started looking again. It's comfortable, fast, and most of all, it's reliable. It is a very good car, especially for those of you who are looking for a good starter vehicle for little money.
1991 Cadillac. Best Car Ever
This is my second Deville I had a 1992 prior. These vehicles were way ahead for there time. This is the best running car that I have ever owned. I only drive it in the summer times and on vacations. It's a very comfortable car and has so much power. I had to do some maintainence when I first bought it as most people do when they buy used, brake lines, struts, motor mounts, new points and plugs. It runs really well now. I love the dated body styling. very smooth. I tore the engine apart and put it back together and cleaned it up. I get 20mpg! On a car this old you need to put fuel injection cleaners in the tank every fill up. It is a great running car.Ill have it for ever!
About Cadillac
I thank Cadillac is the best car on the highway this is my 4th one and it has never let me down yet if the belt breaks it keeps on going .It has the best performance on highway. The other night the pulley on the alternator broke and it took me back home, it just stop charging. I really do like Cadillac don't want to drive anything else.
