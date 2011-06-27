  1. Home
Used 1991 Cadillac DeVille Coupe Consumer Reviews

3.0
1 reviews
My beautiful Caddy

Jim W., 09/22/2015
2dr Coupe
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

If this car wasn't so great looking I'd had gotten rid of it a long time ago. I've owned many GM cars and even a Dodge and VW Rabbit and this car has had more things go wrong with it then I have ever had with any other car. Major things like the on board computer, the fuel tank and fuel pump had to be replaced twice, A/C stopped working, and now the injectors are going bad. It has 97,000 miles on it. good points....gets excellent gas mileage even in town I average 20 - 23 and on the freeway at 65 mph I get around 28 to 31. the engine is very powerful and responsive. bad points there is always some little thing breaking down and repairing this car is very expensive UPdate: did major tuneups and replaced idle sensor control & electronic module it now runs like brand new Update; 9/23/16 finally after three different garages and mechanics and six months (they all told me something different) an older mechanic figured out I needed a new electronic module...a $30 part. Now the car never dies and runs great.... March 2017 this car should be called F O R D fix or repair daily engine runs great but nothing else wants to work Sep 2019 I no longer own this car I gave it away to a person that badly needed a car...

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
