Used 2014 Cadillac CTS Vsport Premium Consumer Reviews

lajollaboy , 02/18/2016 Vsport Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

10 of 11 people found this review helpful

Being an avid enthusiast and owner of my '14 Vsport Prem I have read and viewed about every review article and video on the internet. With some of the reviews, I truly wonder if they are driving the same car I am! So, for the format of this review, I'm going to pick out those things I commonly read with which I disagree - both good and bad. 1. "Fit and finish not as good as German competitors -" This is the one I really don't get at all. People complain of cheap plastic and the like... I honestly don't know where they are getting this from. My car is rock solid - from squeeks and rattles to the feel of the controls. The only thing I've had problems with is that the glove compartment which actually has two latches (!) sometimes only catches one of the latches. But that's it. I find my interior design elegant and tasteful and much more progressive than the Germans. UPDATE 9/18: The glove box has been just fine. My sunroof creaks sometimes though. 2. "CUE is terrible." Cue is designed to be a highly customizable owner experience which for somebody (like a car journalist) who drives the car for a day (or even a week (or even shares the car with other journalists as part of a long term tester)) may find it frustrating. But once you do have it set up and understand how to get to things, it's really a very well designed system. You can get to most of the things you need from the steering wheel and view your changes in the instrument pod (as opposed to the middle screen) which I would much prefer to having to reach for a joystick and look to the middle screen every time. With that said, despite being able to do most things from the steering wheel, finger prints are still a problem as noted by many, especially if you have a frequent passenger who doesn't like your music (Zoe!!!) and it would be nice to know what the temp controls are set at without having to tap and return on the screen. 3. "The touch sensitive buttons are unrepsonsive." ... like the slider volume control. This is just patently not true. The metallic guides for proper finger placement are very useful. I use these buttons many times a day and have never been frustrated by them. I am sorry that Cadillac has bent to journalists' pressure to get rid of them. UPDATE 9/2018: I'm still bewildered by the criticism of these buttons. I know Cadillac is moving away from them because of the bad press but I really do not like at all the new buttons. I'm going to keep my car for ever!!! 4. "Doesn't have features that a similar model from the German three would have." This is laughable. For every feature the Cadillac doesn't have at a price level, it provides 10 others that the competition doesn't have. 5. "The interior is tacky." Nope. It's awesome. Its just not 80's vintage matte black with random dials, buttons and switches all over the place [sarcasm] like typical German cars. Most of the interior is leather and natural wood. I mean for God's sake, THE HORN ON MY STEERING WHEEL is made of LEATHER! I love it! I wish the display were higher res, though. UPDATE: I still love my interior. I have the digital dash which I think makes a big difference. Now the bad... 1. "Incredible power train!" While the car is crazy fast, the engine can feel a little choppy showing its V6-ness through the rev band if you wind it out. The throttle is WAY too sensitive and the transmission takes a lot of getting used to and even then some of the shifts are a bit abrupt. You'll get used to it but until then you and your passengers will have some sore necks! :) 2. "Incredible ride and handling!" Oh yes it does! ... at least after you change the tires from the PZeros that it comes with. Those things are made of cement! 3 "Turns a lot of heads." Sadly, most people want to see a German luxury car badge. I think my car looks very cool but I'm surrounded by BMWs and you know those guys aren't too forthcoming with compliments on American cars. All and all, I love my car! It's fast, comfortable and the styling is so cool (inside and out), it's unbelievable! UPDATE 9/2018: I still love my car. I marvel at it every day. It's been very reliable after some initial items were fixed when it was under warranty.