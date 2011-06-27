Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Wagon Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,050
See CTS Wagon Inventory
Starting MSRP
$51,650
See CTS Wagon Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2121
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,050
Starting MSRP
$51,650
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesno
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyesyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialnoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,050
Starting MSRP
$51,650
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/468.0 mi.324.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG2121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,050
Starting MSRP
$51,650
Torque223 lb-ft @ 5700 rpm275 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.6 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 7000 rpm318 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.36.0 ft.
Valves2424
direct injectionyesyes
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,050
Starting MSRP
$51,650
2 rear headrestsyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnoyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyes
adaptive headlightsnoyes
high pressure washers headlampsnoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$44,050
Starting MSRP
$51,650
CTS Touring Packageyesyes
19" All-Season Tire Packagenoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,050
Starting MSRP
$51,650
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyes
diversity antennayesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesno
Bose premium brand speakersyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesno
radio data systemyesyes
7 total speakersyesno
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radionoyes
1 subwoofer(s)noyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)noyes
300 watts stereo outputnoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlnoyes
10 total speakersnoyes
USB connectionnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,050
Starting MSRP
$51,650
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
wood trim on center consoleyesyes
cargo netyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyesyes
front reading lightsyesyes
wood trim on doorsyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
Sun sensoryesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyes
rear view camerayesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
leather and wood steering wheelyesyes
wood trim on dashyesyes
keyless ignitionnoyes
rear parking sensorsnoyes
heated steering wheelnoyes
interior air filtrationnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$44,050
Starting MSRP
$51,650
Power mirrorsyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,050
Starting MSRP
$51,650
AM/FM Radio w/CD/DVD Player and Navigationyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$44,050
Starting MSRP
$51,650
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
compassnoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,050
Starting MSRP
$51,650
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyes
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.
leatheryesyes
Front head room38.8 in.38.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front hip room53.7 in.53.7 in.
ventilated driver seatnoyes
ventilated passenger seatnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,050
Starting MSRP
$51,650
Rear head room37.1 in.37.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.0 in.53.0 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.54.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyesno
folding with storage center armrestnoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,050
Starting MSRP
$51,650
Compact Spare Tireyesyes
Front License Plate Bracketyesyes
Luggage Rack Double Cross Bowsyesyes
UltraView Sunroofyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$44,050
Starting MSRP
$51,650
Front track61.8 in.62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity58.0 cu.ft.58.0 cu.ft.
Length192.0 in.192.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight4204 lbs.4306 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.0 cu.ft.25.0 cu.ft.
Height58.0 in.58.0 in.
EPA interior volume123.0 cu.ft.123.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.4 in.113.4 in.
Width72.5 in.72.5 in.
Rear track62.3 in.62.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$44,050
Starting MSRP
$51,650
Exterior Colors
  • Black Raven
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Thunder Gray ChromaFlair
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Opulent Blue Metallic
  • Black Diamond Tricoat
  • Black Raven
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Thunder Gray ChromaFlair
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Opulent Blue Metallic
  • Black Diamond Tricoat
Interior Colors
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Light Titanium, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Titanium, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Ebony, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Light Titanium, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Titanium, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Ebony, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,050
Starting MSRP
$51,650
P235/55R H tiresyesno
All season tiresyesyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesno
painted alloy wheelsyesno
polished alloy wheelsnoyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsnoyes
P235/50R V tiresnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,050
Starting MSRP
$51,650
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,050
Starting MSRP
$51,650
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See CTS Wagon Inventory

Research Similar Vehicles