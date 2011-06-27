Used 2004 Cadillac CTS-V Sedan Consumer Reviews

Show and Go Stuck in geAR , 07/27/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my "V" used with @60,000 miles, and from the moment I first drove it, I knew that I was going to buy it. I was looking for a car that spoke of elegance and class, but if prodded, it could flatten my eyeballs. I wanted a Mustang GT with room for my date and another couple. The "V" delivers in spades. If I could, I would only make three improvements. At 6'3", I need the headroom that I lose to the sunroof. The shifter needs refinement; the skip-shift feature can be a bother. Be able to use the information screen without having to play the radio or CD. I love this car, and I am looking to have a stable full! Report Abuse

Good except Halfshafts and Differential! Kenny Sanders , 04/28/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is a blast to drive.Six speeds of pure satisfaction! The suede inserts of the middle portion of the seats are a very fresh look. I would love to give this car all 10's just on fun factor alone. But the build quality of the differential and halfshafts for this car is a horror show disaster waiting to happen. GM needs do some recalls to the differential/halfshafts to get this car safe. How they have the nerve to pass a V6 drivetrain into a V8 boggles me. Report Abuse

THIS CAR IS IT!!!!! No more European cars for me! doobster6 , 02/06/2013 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Found me a pristine low miles '04 'V' just a few weeks back. I'm in love. Look for stupid excuses to drive it, anywhere, anytime, all the time! Drove German for years, no more. I'm a Baby Boomer mfg executive who grew up in the muscle car era but never owned one. Now I have it all. Best combination of Velcro-like handling and road comfort in 42 years of driving. Even PA's crappy roads can't flinch it. Will cruise effortlessly all day at 1,500 RPM in any gear; gets 29+ mpg doing it, or will scare you silly speed-wise at 6 mpg! Technology is dated but adequate. I'm proud to be driving American again!! Best performance bang for the buck on the planet; $18.5k for a mint American super-sedan!! Report Abuse

04 CTS-V DEP , 02/26/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Fun to drive in nice weather conditions! Very fast through all the gears, never in lack of power. Begs you to go fast! I bought used with 20k miles. Never had any problems mechanically and did not experience the differential problems some owner have had. Report Abuse