Used 2014 Cadillac CTS Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 CTS Coupe
4.0
5 reviews
Pros
My second CTS Coupe!

Blake, 12/29/2018
Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

I just traded in my 2012 CTS Coupe Performance for a 2014 CTS Coupe Premium. A nice upgrade! Of course its a coupe and limited access to the rear seats, but expected in this size of a coupe. Many upgrades from the Performance to the Premium! Although it does not have the upgrades the 2018-2019 Caddy's may have, it still pretty impressive for a five year old. Very heavy coupe and a “standard” V8 would be more appropriate (excluding the V series), since the mpg really isn’t a factor.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Sophisticated Sports Coupe

Joseph Butkiewicz, 06/04/2016
Performance 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
24 of 25 people found this review helpful

This car is quick, responsive, comfortable and stylish. The ride is European in nature providing good road feedback so you know the conditions of the surface. Driver and front seat passenger ingress and egress is excellent, but being a coupe, the rear seat people are somewhat hampered. But then buyers who opt for the coupe don't really care . My only negative comment on the car after four weeks or so of ownership is the lack of depth in the center console storage area. You can't fit a compact disc in it. Having to store them on the passenger's seat is messy and access to them is problematical at best. In general, however, I have absolutely no regrets about purchasing the car. Too early to comment on reliability issues, but I would expect them to be adequately addressed by GM in a prompt and satisfactory manner.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Technology Poor

Bob, 11/07/2015
2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
13 of 15 people found this review helpful

What a great car to drive but when it comes to Technology Cadillac dropped the ball majorly in the 2014 Coupe. Cadillac redesigned the 2014 CTS sedan including adding the Que system but left the coupe the same using 2008 technology. One can only believe Cadillac knew there would be no 2015 CTS Coupe since they were switching the coupe model to the ATS which included the new improved Que. One might want to look at another vehicle at this price range mine stickers at 52,700

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Fine vehicle with classy lines

Dan Gianni, 10/24/2016
2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
11 of 14 people found this review helpful

This has been a great car to lease for three years. I need a bigger trunk for golf clubs or I would purchase the car from the lease.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Regret buying

Bett, 04/05/2017
Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
13 of 24 people found this review helpful

The best thing is the look of it..nothing else.. not good gas mileage, ride, comfort, no power just the look...

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
