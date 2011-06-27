Used 2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe Consumer Reviews
Awesome car!!!
Doesn't look like everything else out there. I test drove all the competition and I think the performance of this is as good as any and it just looks so much better than the others. The back seat is the only drawback but I don't have kids and only use the back seat rarely so it's not an issue to me. My wife and I love this car. It's a luxury sports car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Bought this sexy sports car (5/18)
We bought our 2013 silver 318HP Cadillac Coupe in like-new condition with 60,000 miles on it for $16K (plus tax) at a local Cadillac dealer. It's fast, handles and rides great like a sports car should, and everyone comments on how sexy it looks. My wife loves it. Driving it makes us feel like teenagers again! The only negative is the hard-to-get-in-and-out-of back seat.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
5 Years, 8 Months Now
5 years, 8 months now. Still love the car. Originally leased the vehicle, bought the car at the end of the lease. Paint is still easily chipped. Still only basic maintenance done to vehicle. Oil change, tire rotation, etc. No warranty work needed at all. Need to be careful that the driver's side window lowers itself before closing the door. Had a couple times closing the door where the window jambs against the door frame and bent the door trim a bit. I am 6-5, lots of head/leg room (no sunroof). I have about 3 inches of clearance from my head to the roof. I need to move the driver's seat about 3 inches forward from the farthest back position for comfort. Trunk space is fair, 2 rolling bags and some extra stuff. Right leg rests against the center console while driving, this isn't very comfortable.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Beautiful Car
Exactly what I have been looking for for months. However now the riders side window is acting up.I had read other reviews & that was the only concrn. Of course it was fine when I tested at dealer.
Sponsored cars related to the CTS Coupe
Related Used 2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner