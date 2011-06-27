Used 2013 Cadillac CTS Coupe Consumer Reviews

Awesome car!!! Rich , 03/21/2017 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Doesn't look like everything else out there. I test drove all the competition and I think the performance of this is as good as any and it just looks so much better than the others. The back seat is the only drawback but I don't have kids and only use the back seat rarely so it's not an issue to me. My wife and I love this car. It's a luxury sports car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Bought this sexy sports car (5/18) Bob Flash , 06/14/2019 Performance 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful We bought our 2013 silver 318HP Cadillac Coupe in like-new condition with 60,000 miles on it for $16K (plus tax) at a local Cadillac dealer. It's fast, handles and rides great like a sports car should, and everyone comments on how sexy it looks. My wife loves it. Driving it makes us feel like teenagers again! The only negative is the hard-to-get-in-and-out-of back seat. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

5 Years, 8 Months Now ballossom , 09/07/2013 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 11 of 16 people found this review helpful 5 years, 8 months now. Still love the car. Originally leased the vehicle, bought the car at the end of the lease. Paint is still easily chipped. Still only basic maintenance done to vehicle. Oil change, tire rotation, etc. No warranty work needed at all. Need to be careful that the driver's side window lowers itself before closing the door. Had a couple times closing the door where the window jambs against the door frame and bent the door trim a bit. I am 6-5, lots of head/leg room (no sunroof). I have about 3 inches of clearance from my head to the roof. I need to move the driver's seat about 3 inches forward from the farthest back position for comfort. Trunk space is fair, 2 rolling bags and some extra stuff. Right leg rests against the center console while driving, this isn't very comfortable. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse