2025 Cadillac CT5-V First Drive: The Blackwing Is the Best Sport Sedan Money Can Buy

As a car enthusiast, I'm contractually obligated to recommend the six-speed manual option. It's a total gem, but it requires effort — physical, not mental — to serve up the next gear. Everything about it is intuitive and good (even the no-lift shift feature becomes second nature), but on the track, the huge power interruption with every shift can really upset what delicate balance you might have left in the Blackwing's chassis. A short shift (when you shift up to the next gear well before redline) was the better option after exiting a few of the track's turns just to stabilize the big Cadillac before the next corner.

By contrast, the 10-speed automatic is all too happy to bang gears without upsetting the chassis and could do so intuitively without so much as a pull of its shift paddles. From either the grandstands or the driver's seat, each shift was accompanied by a satisfying rip from the exhaust. I do love a good manual gearbox, but for serious track work, it's hard to argue against the 10-speed.

Swapping into the Blackwings equipped with the Precision package also brought about a change in rubber. Previous laps had been turned on Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, a fine high-performance road tire with easily discernable limits. Now, the Blackwing was sporting one of the most extreme road-legal tires you can get: the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R. As if things weren't already serious enough. With the Precision package, every reflex of the Blackwing has been enhanced. Rocking a serious track alignment afforded by the upgraded suspension bits, the Blackwing was even more eager to turn into and address the apex of every turn. Stability was even more impressive, and the compromises made by this package on the street were simply forgotten. The carbon-ceramic brakes allowed me to brake later, while the retuned suspension encouraged me to drive over more of the curbing. Grip from the Cup 2 R tires was just supernatural. Even though it weighs over 4,100 pounds (that's still 1,200 pounds less than the new M5), the Blackwing was able to cling on to even the longest and fastest sweeping corners on the circuit like it had wings. In fact, driving with these tires takes a similar amount of trust and understanding that drivers who race cars with significant downforce (wings and things) utilize. Just keep pushing; there's more speed to be had. It's ridiculous.