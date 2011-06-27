Used 2017 Cadillac ATS-V Sedan Consumer Reviews
Baby supercar
Drew Endly, 02/08/2020
4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
Incredible power and handling. Styling and carbon trim are excellent. This isnt your typical american-muscle, there is a reason ferrari bought MRC from GM. Who cares if CUE is horrible, just use Apple CarPlay or Android Auto... Recaro seats are great, back seat is tight but you are buying a very nimble car. Only thing that would make this car better from the factory is a dual-clutch.
Good Car but not much room inside or in the trunk.
Jean McClellan, 01/02/2019
4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
If you don't carry much in the car - or back seat - (like a walker, etc.) then it will serve you well. It is really much smaller than I thought it was when I bought it. I p aid too much for it I find out later, at Sewell Cadillac in Dallas.
