Used 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Consumer Reviews

Great car except for two problems. Walter Marsh , 05/29/2017 Standard 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful This is a great car as far as acceleration and handling goes. Plus, in my opinion, it's a great looking car and has a reasonably comfortable interior. The back seat is unsuitable for adult passengers but I didn't buy a coupe for four people to ride in. I do think the workmanship is very good. There are two major problems. I do not have the cue system and as I'm not much for high tech things, this is fine with me. However most controls are via a touch screen. Especially annoying are the controls for the heating/a.c. system. They should have added a few knobs instead of having to look over at the screen and touch the appropriate arrow. My biggest complaint, and you don't hear much about this, are the run flat tires which cause the ride, when hitting any type of bump, to be extremely harsh. I so disliked the run flats that I recently changed them out to non run flats and the ride is tremendously improved. Maybe I can only do 70 around that turn instead of 73 but that's okay with me. I put a repair kit in the trunk which includes a compressor and sealant and I also have Cadillac and AAA road side service so I am not overly concerned about a flat. Also, when you ride on a run flat with no air in it, you can than throw the tire away as the sidewall has been compromised. Oh, one other thing. The engine has the stop/start system but in 2016 there is a disable button which I engage every time I start the car. On the 2017's you cannot disable the stop/start feature. All in all, I like the car a lot but it took me getting rid of the run flats to say that. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Underappreciated Coupe drewf , 04/24/2017 Luxury 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This was really a genuinely fun car to own and drive. I drove the 4 series and the C class, and this car performs very much on their level, if not exceeding them both in acceleration, handling, and ride comfort. It instills confidence. What it lacks is the level of luxury refinement of those vehicles, and others in this class. Cadillac has come a long way in developing this car. They just need to get the little details a little more refined, such as CUE, Nav, storage. But if you are looking for a real driver's car, and you can track one down with low miles, I say grab it! Performance Comfort Report Abuse

eye catching look, no more granpa cadillac Ponco , 11/16/2017 Luxury 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I've own a coupe since the day I first purchased my vehicle. Cadillac ATS coupe is a real upgrade for me from my beloved Honda Accord Coupe that has been discontinued from 2018 model. The overall look is just great and I got so much compliment from my neighbors. There some pros I'd like to state; a) there are not many around and I rarely see the same model that I drive (see sedans but not coupe), b) distinctive styling and ground crawling design, c) high quality material inside, d) CUE is not as bad as the critics have reviewed, e) great power from 2.0T engine, f) smooth 8AT shifting. I must also mention some cons and they are; a) front seats do not recline fully, b) lane departure warning, blind spot warning, front collision alerts do not come with Lux model unless it is chosen. My 2013 Honda Accord came with all of them as standard features, e) gas mileage is poor. average is around 22, max. 33. my 3.5L V6 accord coupe recorded max 36 highway, 27-28 normal, f) poor traction on OEM Continental run flat tires. Got snowy day recently and the grip was poor. I expected better and now am worried about coming snow season, g) it would be nice if the interior noise was suppressed since this is a luxury brand coupe. Overall I am very happy with this vehicle. It's exciting to drive. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

All the Right Stuff! Al , 06/30/2018 Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Overall this is an excellent car. You should expect some minor problems with the electronics, but not to worry, ownership support is outstanding. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse