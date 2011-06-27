Used 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
ATS Coupe
Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,145*
Total Cash Price
$22,916
Luxury 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,145*
Total Cash Price
$22,916
Luxury 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,496*
Total Cash Price
$19,848
Performance 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,796*
Total Cash Price
$18,766
Luxury 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,444*
Total Cash Price
$25,442
Performance 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,144*
Total Cash Price
$26,525
Standard 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,344*
Total Cash Price
$25,803
Performance 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,496*
Total Cash Price
$19,848
Premium 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,295*
Total Cash Price
$24,179
Standard 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,996*
Total Cash Price
$18,044
Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,396*
Total Cash Price
$20,209
Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,895*
Total Cash Price
$22,014
Luxury 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,245*
Total Cash Price
$22,555
Performance 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,995*
Total Cash Price
$21,653
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 ATS Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,143
|$1,177
|$1,213
|$1,248
|$1,287
|$6,068
|Maintenance
|$1,527
|$1,726
|$1,005
|$3,967
|$3,254
|$11,478
|Repairs
|$1,567
|$1,675
|$1,803
|$1,942
|$2,088
|$9,075
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,252
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,461
|Financing
|$1,232
|$992
|$734
|$458
|$166
|$3,583
|Depreciation
|$5,329
|$2,498
|$2,198
|$1,948
|$1,749
|$13,722
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,265
|$10,401
|$9,355
|$12,036
|$11,088
|$57,145
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 ATS Coupe
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe in Virginia is:not available
