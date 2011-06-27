Used 2015 Buick Verano Sedan Consumer Reviews

Very quiet, a surprisingly good ride & value GregR , 08/06/2015 Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 38 of 38 people found this review helpful Just under 60,000 miles and we just replaced the original Continental ContiPro tires and in for first alignment. Each time wore evenly and the ride is back to what it was when it was new. Good tires make one heck of a difference. Mileage remains consistent with 33MPG highway and 30+ combo city and driveway. As it's a direct injection engine it's time for a intake valve cleaning, and we'll schedule this next. Interior, paint, and trim holding up well. OEM battery replaced with an AGM battery and it held up well too. No complaints, reliable transportation, easy to maintain, looks good, and mileage remains good. Amazing the value and deal this car is for what it was sold for. People missed a great buy and GM killed off (in the US anyway) a reliable car. Now 50,000 miles and this car has not been in for a single warranty claim. I have owned Chrysler, Jeep, Chevy, Honda, and Acura and every vehicle had at least one warranty service visit. Except my Verano. Very impressed. Mileage remains good, just had the transmission fluid serviced and car shifts like its brand new. Still comfy and enjoying the car. This a sleeper car that really shines. 6,500 on the odometer now and I have to comment how impressed I am with this car. We would have never bought a Buick, but after riding in one, before you buy something else you need to take this for a ride. Easy to get in and out of, comfortable seats, large trunk, lifetime 30MPG per the OnStar app, no issues at all, well laid out interior, nice fit and finish, and the engine and transmission work well together. We have the Leather group and the keyless ignition is awesome. This car is loaded with safety features, and when you compare to other models, and the price, you can no go wrong. Lane assist, forward facing camera, all the airbags, blind spot monitoring, self-dim rear mirror - all for an affordable price. I drive an Acura, a Jeep, Honda Civic, and another GM product, and this car is THE quietest of all of them. Reliability we'll wait and see, but so far not a single warranty claim. We're in for our first oil change in about 2 weeks, complements of Buick. Someone posted there is no back seat room. I'm 6'4" and I don't need the front seat all the way back to be comfortable, and yes, someone can still sit behind me when I'm driving. Sure, I can push the seat all the way back, but it's not needed. This is no large 4-door sedan, so for the size car we're talking about, the interior room is impressive. Don't pass this model up. You will be surprised as we were. (Exterior color is the upgraded White Pearl, with two-tone brown interior). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I love my baby Buick! Jfinch , 10/21/2015 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 29 of 29 people found this review helpful I went into the dealership planning on buying an impala. Unfortunately I couldn't really justify to myself why I needed that large of a car. So they showed me this Buick and I fell in love! Truthfully at first I didn't think I was going to fit in it. I'm 6'4 so I get very skeptical over vehicle size. I pushed the seat all the way back and was shocked! I couldn't touch the pedals! So on with the test drive. I was averaging 40mpg on the test drive and I was ready to sign the papers before we got back! Now, I've owned the car for 3 months now and I've put 12,300 miles on it so let me tell you what it's like living with it. I took it on a trip (360 mile round trip) and I only used 8.5 gallons. That's 42 mpg! And it was so comfortable and quiet! The interior is holding up well, however if you have the black and gray interior, expect some frustration. Anything on the black materials you touch with turn white. It's like some sort of chemical reaction happens and suddenly you have white spots everywhere. Make sure you don't have an older style iPhone (I have a 4s with THOUSANDS OF PICTURES) as plugging it in will freeze your radio, causing it to stick where it is for about 10 minutes before restarting just fine. Not a big deal, it just gets annoying because you'll never know when it's going to happen. The back seat is just about unusable. Really. Unless you have someone up front who is willing to compromise on a little leg room, it's really too tight back there. I really don't know how the engineers didn't notice this. Once I meet someone with three inch thick legs, maybe I'll understand. You cannot get fast food and expect both the driver and passenger to get soft drinks as they both won't fit into the cup holder at once. This is a pain too. They can, but it's just in the way and they have to be at an awkward angle. Lighted glovebox is something I haven't seen on a car in 20 years, and it's very nice. The car is quick, although it doesn't feel like it. It will get you into trouble because you'll think you're doing 60 when you're really doing 90. But all in all I really do love this car. It's comfortable, economical, powerful, smooth, beautiful (especially in the dark gray I have) and just all around nice! Also I got $7,000 off on the price which swayed my decision a little bit too. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

GREAT AUTOMOBILE howard , 07/27/2015 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I am 6'4", i have plenty of leg room. Beautiful riding car. Easy to read all the different things on the dashboard.plenty of trunk space. It is a very large trunk. Has the rar back up camera. Very helpful. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My first Buick frank1906 , 12/08/2016 Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I always thought of a Buick as an old mans car.. At 60 which I feel is not old, I bought my first Buick. In my lifetime I have owned about 20 cars. This by far is my best. I loved my old cameo's and my Lincolns the best was the MarkVII, But being in this car is fantastic, My last 4 cars were Lincolns but this is better then those. I have the premium model, plenty of head room even with the sunroof, the electronics are plentiful, and the ride QUIET. I admit the back is a little tight, but I don't have to many trips with a back seat person. .I looked at the Audi , I looked at Honda, but I feel for this one the minute i got behind the wheel. With an outstanding warranty and a dealer who really looks after you.. I will be happy with this car for years to come. A year later, I still like this car. The ride is quit, and handles beautifully. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse