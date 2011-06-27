Used 1995 Buick Roadmaster Sedan Consumer Reviews

Buick Roadmaster Ownership E. Steele , 03/16/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I am still driving this vehicle after 10 years of almost problem free operation. The only chronic problem I have ever had is with the dealer installed alarm system. It is now disconnected! Report Abuse

Not Your Grandmas Roadmaster 94-96 BlueBeasst , 07/05/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The 94-96 roadmasters feature a highly Tweakable Corvette engine also know as the "LT1" at stock it is 260hp but with little effort and a few hundred dollars it can easily be 300. it rides like a dream and has the power of a corvette, a big trunk means some room for some subwoofers if u would like, all i can say is HAVE FUN! go testdrive a roadmaster!!

best car I have ever owned Mo. , 04/19/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Excellent car. Tires lasted 80,000 miles. Replaced only the front brakes after 85,000 miles. Only part replaced on car was the fuel pump after 85,000 miles. Still runs great after 110,000 miles. Never tuned up. Only expense has been for gas and oil.

95 Roadmaster troy , 02/23/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Outstanding performance and gas milage! Ride is very smooth, although handling is a little soft. LT1 V8 rocks, stero is excellent (even better with aftermarket radio). Tons of performance for the money