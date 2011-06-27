  1. Home
Used 1995 Buick Roadmaster Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Roadmaster
4.6
8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Buick Roadmaster Ownership

E. Steele, 03/16/2006
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I am still driving this vehicle after 10 years of almost problem free operation. The only chronic problem I have ever had is with the dealer installed alarm system. It is now disconnected!

Not Your Grandmas Roadmaster 94-96

BlueBeasst, 07/05/2004
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

The 94-96 roadmasters feature a highly Tweakable Corvette engine also know as the "LT1" at stock it is 260hp but with little effort and a few hundred dollars it can easily be 300. it rides like a dream and has the power of a corvette, a big trunk means some room for some subwoofers if u would like, all i can say is HAVE FUN! go testdrive a roadmaster!!

best car I have ever owned

Mo., 04/19/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Excellent car. Tires lasted 80,000 miles. Replaced only the front brakes after 85,000 miles. Only part replaced on car was the fuel pump after 85,000 miles. Still runs great after 110,000 miles. Never tuned up. Only expense has been for gas and oil.

95 Roadmaster

troy , 02/23/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Outstanding performance and gas milage! Ride is very smooth, although handling is a little soft. LT1 V8 rocks, stero is excellent (even better with aftermarket radio). Tons of performance for the money

Back to the Future

Sky Eagle, 10/10/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car is so awsome. A lot of us do not like FWD and this RWD has a lot of punch! Note that Chrysler 300 is now going back to this design! If you use restraint on the gas and hold the reigns tightly, you can squeeze 29 MPG on the highway and that's impressive given the ease at which this car glides to the posted limit. And comfort and room abound! I just love this car!

