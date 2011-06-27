Used 1991 Buick Roadmaster Wagon Consumer Reviews
Car For The Ages
This was actually purchased new by my grandfather, but I've kept it for sentimental reasons. It is a dream to drive as you never feel the pavement. Acceleration is unbelievable with an LT1 derivative V8. Steering is soft with no feeling of the road, but that is expected with such a large car. If you need trunk space, there is ample room. Reliability has been very good, the drivetrain is as tight as it was new, and it has 130,000 miles on it! If you enjoy large cars, this is the last large Buick ever made and it does not disappoint. You need to show these some TLC, but if you do, people will notice this car on the road. PS, this is a review of the 4dr Sedan.
A Nice Buggy
I have had this car for 5 years and have enjoyed driving it. Lots of room for kids and vacation luggage. It's on its second engine with 200,000 miles on it and running good.
The land roamer
This is a fantastic car to own if you need to seat as much as an SUV, tow as much as light to medium duty trucks, and drive on long trips comfortably. The only real problem with the 1991 model is the 5.0L V8 as it is under powered for such a big heavy car, but the 5.0L was also in trucks and vans from the age so they suffered the same issue. But besides that I have no trouble getting up to 75 mph and driving all day in it, I bought it in Denver, Colorado, and drove it 3 hours home, including on a dirt road with old tires, as the last owner did not replace them, and it handled it like a champ, I've had it for 5,000 miles now, driving it 100 miles a day in the middle of Wyoming winter, and it just handles wonderfully, it doesn't give me any trouble and even at 191,000 miles that I bought it at I haven't had to do any major work, and I don't see signs of anything major, besides the water pump, being replaced. I would recommend this vehicle to anyone who loves big wagons.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Roadmaster
Related Used 1991 Buick Roadmaster Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner