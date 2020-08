Used 1991 Buick Roadmaster for Sale Near Me

Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona

Mega Cool Cruiser Surfs Up!! Strap surf boards to roof racks and load your pals up for a trip to the coast! This 8 passenger resembles riding around in a rolling living room. Its plentiful V8 power plant is more than enough. (480) 454-3844 Equipment: V8 Engine 4 Speed Automatic Transmission Rear Wheel Drive Power Disc Brakes Power Steering Power Windows Power Door Locks Power Seats Power Rear Window Tilt Wheel Cruise Control Ice Cold Air Conditioning Plush Velour NON SMOKERS Interior Rear Facing 3rd Row Rear Seat Vista Cruiser Moon Roof Roof Racks Remote Entry Show Polished Cadillac CTS-V Staggered Wheels New Tires 10 miles Ago Fresh Pearl White Wrap Fresh Wrap Wood Sides Privacy & Climate Control Window Tint Our mission is simple: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE , FULL DISCLOSURE ,and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client . Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers in the U.S. and Canada since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality preowned vehicles from practical family sedans and suvs to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics . *WE ACCEPT TRADES PAID FOR OR NOT. * Financing is available from over 35 Lending Partners for almost any credit situation with rates starting as low as 2.49 O.A.C. Please call for additional details * Low cost financeable asset protection and extended service plans are available. *Open 7 DAYS A WEEK MONDAY- SATURDAY FROM 9AM-7PM and SUNDAY 11AM-5PM *Conveniently located 1 mile west of the 101 and north of the 202 freeways at 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE AZ 85281. * Across the street from Big Surf Waterpark! * Free airport pick up available from PHX Sky Harbor Airport. * Nationwide Shipping available from our door to yours. CALL US TODAY @ 480 454-3844 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU.....OUR VALUED CLIENT .

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1991 Buick Roadmaster Estate with 5000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G4BR83E8MW406837

Stock: 10907

Certified Pre-Owned: No