Used 1991 Buick Roadmaster for Sale Near Me

  • 1991 Buick Roadmaster Estate
    used

    1991 Buick Roadmaster Estate

    158,900 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,500

    Details
  • 1992 Buick Roadmaster
    used

    1992 Buick Roadmaster

    233,338 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $998

    Details
  • 1994 Buick Roadmaster
    used

    1994 Buick Roadmaster

    112,726 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,548

    Details
  • 1996 Buick Roadmaster Estate
    used

    1996 Buick Roadmaster Estate

    143,739 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,000

    Details

Car For The Ages
Willie,04/13/2008
This was actually purchased new by my grandfather, but I've kept it for sentimental reasons. It is a dream to drive as you never feel the pavement. Acceleration is unbelievable with an LT1 derivative V8. Steering is soft with no feeling of the road, but that is expected with such a large car. If you need trunk space, there is ample room. Reliability has been very good, the drivetrain is as tight as it was new, and it has 130,000 miles on it! If you enjoy large cars, this is the last large Buick ever made and it does not disappoint. You need to show these some TLC, but if you do, people will notice this car on the road. PS, this is a review of the 4dr Sedan.
