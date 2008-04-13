Used 1991 Buick Roadmaster for Sale Near Me

This was actually purchased new by my grandfather, but I've kept it for sentimental reasons. It is a dream to drive as you never feel the pavement. Acceleration is unbelievable with an LT1 derivative V8. Steering is soft with no feeling of the road, but that is expected with such a large car. If you need trunk space, there is ample room. Reliability has been very good, the drivetrain is as tight as it was new, and it has 130,000 miles on it! If you enjoy large cars, this is the last large Buick ever made and it does not disappoint. You need to show these some TLC, but if you do, people will notice this car on the road. PS, this is a review of the 4dr Sedan.

