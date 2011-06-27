Used 2004 Buick Rendezvous Consumer Reviews
2004 Buick rendevous
Thought all the bugs would be gone by the 3rd year. Problems with brakes at 25k miles, window wiring, transmission at 79k miles, fuel tank and we will see what is next.. I felt good about buying a buick, but now I will never purchase one again. Probably done with GM. Sad the American car keeps on disappointing.
Maintain your Buick !!!
My 2004 Buick has 168000 miles on it. I've replace the right front hup, put two sensors on it and it will pass inspection tomorrow. Flush the transmission at 100,000 miles keep the oil changed sooner than the book says, keep the tires in check. Best driving, riding SUV I've ever drove.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Car
Over all my car has been great. I bought the car 5 years old with 110K. I now have over 185k and no major problems.
Speedomenter view issues
We love our 2004 Rendezvous for the all over performance, smooth ride and storage capability. It's a good family car. There is one design flaw that needs to be fixed: Speedometer has a silver background and black numbers. During dawn/twilight, it is nearly impossible to see the numbers. The black fades into the silver. During these light conditions, there is no way to see my speed and other guages.
Great Crossover-like a BUICK
Rides like a Buick...very smooth. Just love the leather seats. This SUV was not meant to be a rocket ship but more for the creature comforts which I really like about it. My speeding days are over, now I really want comfort.
Sponsored cars related to the Rendezvous
Related Used 2004 Buick Rendezvous info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- Buick Envision 2020
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Encore
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- 2020 Encore
- 2020 Enclave