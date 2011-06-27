  1. Home
Used 2004 Buick Rendezvous Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 Rendezvous
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2004 Buick rendevous

buickjunk1, 04/16/2011
39 of 40 people found this review helpful

Thought all the bugs would be gone by the 3rd year. Problems with brakes at 25k miles, window wiring, transmission at 79k miles, fuel tank and we will see what is next.. I felt good about buying a buick, but now I will never purchase one again. Probably done with GM. Sad the American car keeps on disappointing.

Maintain your Buick !!!

people, 02/02/2016
CX Fwd 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A)
21 of 21 people found this review helpful

My 2004 Buick has 168000 miles on it. I've replace the right front hup, put two sensors on it and it will pass inspection tomorrow. Flush the transmission at 100,000 miles keep the oil changed sooner than the book says, keep the tires in check. Best driving, riding SUV I've ever drove.

Great Car

cheri_gossett, 04/12/2013
34 of 35 people found this review helpful

Over all my car has been great. I bought the car 5 years old with 110K. I now have over 185k and no major problems.

Speedomenter view issues

beall2141, 01/09/2011
25 of 26 people found this review helpful

We love our 2004 Rendezvous for the all over performance, smooth ride and storage capability. It's a good family car. There is one design flaw that needs to be fixed: Speedometer has a silver background and black numbers. During dawn/twilight, it is nearly impossible to see the numbers. The black fades into the silver. During these light conditions, there is no way to see my speed and other guages.

Great Crossover-like a BUICK

happykid, 06/20/2003
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Rides like a Buick...very smooth. Just love the leather seats. This SUV was not meant to be a rocket ship but more for the creature comforts which I really like about it. My speeding days are over, now I really want comfort.

