Used 2004 Buick Rendezvous CX Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Rendezvous
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,420
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,420
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,420
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306/432 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,420
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,420
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,420
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,420
Air conditioningyes
Illuminating driver vanity mirroryes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,420
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,420
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,420
Front head room40.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
Front leg room40.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,420
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room61.1 in.
Rear leg room39 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,420
Front track62.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity108.9 cu.ft.
Length186.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4024 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place54.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7 in.
Height68.9 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width73.6 in.
Rear track63.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,420
Exterior Colors
  • Black/Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic/Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic/Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic/Dark Graymist Metallic
  • Black/Dark Graymist Metallic
  • Cappuccino Frost Metallic/Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Cappuccino Frost Metallic/Storm Gray Metallic
  • Light Spiral Gray Metallic/Storm Gray Metallic
  • Dark Steel Blue Metallic/Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Dark Steel Blue Metallic/Dark Graymist Metallic
  • Olympic White/Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Olympic White/Storm Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Neutral
  • Light Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,420
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P215/70R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,420
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,420
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
