Estimated values
2003 Lexus IS 300 SportCross 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,306
|$6,210
|$7,273
|Clean
|$3,804
|$5,492
|$6,426
|Average
|$2,799
|$4,055
|$4,732
|Rough
|$1,794
|$2,618
|$3,039
2003 Lexus IS 300 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,078
|$4,980
|$6,033
|Clean
|$2,719
|$4,404
|$5,331
|Average
|$2,001
|$3,252
|$3,926
|Rough
|$1,283
|$2,100
|$2,521
2003 Lexus IS 300 E-Shift 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,356
|$5,879
|$7,273
|Clean
|$2,964
|$5,199
|$6,426
|Average
|$2,181
|$3,839
|$4,732
|Rough
|$1,398
|$2,479
|$3,039