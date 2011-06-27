Used 1999 Buick Regal Sedan Consumer Reviews

this car saved my life patrickc1550 , 04/30/2011 12 of 12 people found this review helpful this car is by far the best i have ever owned im looking for my next regal since mine was totaled. at 50+ mph head on collision i walked away with a brused knee and a broken heart to see her like that i only had to keep up regaular maintance the hole time i owned it. before the wreck it had just went over the 250xxx mile mark and still ran like it was brand new i know i could easily got another 250xxx miles out of her i would reccomend this car to every one for safty and reliability Report Abuse

Tried and True Ryan , 01/28/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I think this car has proven to be one of the best cars of the past decade. There are some things I wish had been designed differently but all in all, this car has been a gem. I have about 145K miles on it, and have had a repair or two. This is my third Buick and won't be my last.

These owners are preaching the truth! TG Smith , 02/04/2004 6 of 6 people found this review helpful My father's generation used to say, "People with money buy Cadilacs, but SMART people with money buy Buicks!" I would update this for my generation to say, "People with money buy BMW's (or Lexus or Infiniti), but SMART people with money buy the Buick Regal." I have owned several new BMW's over the years and don't get me wrong, the Regal GS can't match them in the handling department, but overall my Regal is much more car for the money than any BMW I ever owned. These other reviewers are preaching the truth. The Buick Regal GS is one of the best values and one of the best kept secrets on the road.

Want a new car but can't let go. MISSY , 07/22/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Other reviews are pretty on mark, great car. Except little electronic things like windows with 125,000 miles and counting nothing but tires, brakes have cost me. I do notice some jerking with shifting so may need some transmission work, but in optional performance shift no jerking. Highway mpg's around 29-30. Making up for my occasional immature actions at stop lights to let my kids know their old mom is still cool!