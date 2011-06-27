  1. Home
Used 1995 Buick Regal Limited Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Regal
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity16 cu.ft.
Length193.7 in.
Curb weight3335 lbs.
Height54.4 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width72.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Medium Jadestone Metallic
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Smokey Amethyst Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Bordeaux
