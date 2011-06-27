2019 Buick Regal Sportback Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Nothing but Issues
I have been going back and forth with GM Customer Service at 866-790-5600 they don't care at all seems as though its all my fault things are happening made 2 complaints. I purchased the car 11/23/18 brand new with 12 miles on it. I had to take the car to get it serviced due to kept hearing something similar to the brakes keep scrubbing, in which the dealership ordered the parts and gave me a loaner vehicle, 8/31/19 I complained when I went into the dealership to get my oil changed that the radio screen would just go black, and that the air conditioner system would be in off position and it would just keep blowing on high. I was told to bring the car back in. due to no techs available on Saturday. everything started working again. 1/6/2020 I took the car in bc AC started back doing the same thing running when off, SOS (onstar) was malfunctioning emergency calls all day and night every 5-10 mins Head unit screen stays on service screen and couldnt be changed, the screens kept switching screens without being touched. Talked with service manager at dealership had to deactivate the onstar and take the car back when they received a loaner car. They cleaned button and said they ordered the part its on back order. 2/10/20 Im driving my vehicle and all of a sudden the car slows down and stops in the middle of the street in which the screen read reduced engine power. I was not far from dealership took it back yet again. I was given a loaner car the accelerator pedal position senors had to be replaced accelerator pedal with position senor assembly replacement engine controls and fuel. 2/14/20 Went and oil change completed that next day another issue on 2/17/20 the radio screen goes out and the AC/Heat is on full blast and cant turn off. the same issues I was having 1/6/2020 have began yet again. I was contacted by GM and told they would order the part that was same part that was on back order. My car is still under warranty happening while I am driving. I have a lot of pictures and presented all I keep getting told is that the waiting on a new part yet again. Loved the look get up etc but if it wast under warranty, I would need another job to cover cost of repairs and rentals/urber. Asked if GM would buy back the car and nothing has happen as of now.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Very roomy vehicle. Owned for 4 months.
I love the Regal Sportback Preferred II. Lots of room, power and comfort for our family of 4. Only improvement could be a dimmer on the back up camera for night time visibility. It creates an inability to use the mirrors with it's brightness. It is my first experience with it, so maybe I will get more used to it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Bose in place of spare tire.🤔
I still have trouble having to put my spare on top because Bose sub woofer is in the tires spot. Never seen this before. The special air freshener was under seat not sure if it fell out somewhere. It's supposed to never have to be replaced, but its lost its smell after 3 months. 🤔I can't find out how or where to it back.The Auto Stop is irritating at times. Overall,I like everything else though!
Sponsored cars related to the Regal Sportback
Related 2019 Buick Regal Sportback Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020