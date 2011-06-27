  1. Home
2019 Buick Regal Sportback Hatchback Consumer Reviews

3 reviews
Nothing but Issues

Problem Regal, 02/20/2020
Preferred 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
I have been going back and forth with GM Customer Service at 866-790-5600 they don't care at all seems as though its all my fault things are happening made 2 complaints. I purchased the car 11/23/18 brand new with 12 miles on it. I had to take the car to get it serviced due to kept hearing something similar to the brakes keep scrubbing, in which the dealership ordered the parts and gave me a loaner vehicle, 8/31/19 I complained when I went into the dealership to get my oil changed that the radio screen would just go black, and that the air conditioner system would be in off position and it would just keep blowing on high. I was told to bring the car back in. due to no techs available on Saturday. everything started working again. 1/6/2020 I took the car in bc AC started back doing the same thing running when off, SOS (onstar) was malfunctioning emergency calls all day and night every 5-10 mins Head unit screen stays on service screen and couldnt be changed, the screens kept switching screens without being touched. Talked with service manager at dealership had to deactivate the onstar and take the car back when they received a loaner car. They cleaned button and said they ordered the part its on back order. 2/10/20 Im driving my vehicle and all of a sudden the car slows down and stops in the middle of the street in which the screen read reduced engine power. I was not far from dealership took it back yet again. I was given a loaner car the accelerator pedal position senors had to be replaced accelerator pedal with position senor assembly replacement engine controls and fuel. 2/14/20 Went and oil change completed that next day another issue on 2/17/20 the radio screen goes out and the AC/Heat is on full blast and cant turn off. the same issues I was having 1/6/2020 have began yet again. I was contacted by GM and told they would order the part that was same part that was on back order. My car is still under warranty happening while I am driving. I have a lot of pictures and presented all I keep getting told is that the waiting on a new part yet again. Loved the look get up etc but if it wast under warranty, I would need another job to cover cost of repairs and rentals/urber. Asked if GM would buy back the car and nothing has happen as of now.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Very roomy vehicle. Owned for 4 months.

Dale, 11/21/2019
Preferred II 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
I love the Regal Sportback Preferred II. Lots of room, power and comfort for our family of 4. Only improvement could be a dimmer on the back up camera for night time visibility. It creates an inability to use the mirrors with it's brightness. It is my first experience with it, so maybe I will get more used to it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Bose in place of spare tire.🤔

Neal, 01/16/2020
Preferred 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
I still have trouble having to put my spare on top because Bose sub woofer is in the tires spot. Never seen this before. The special air freshener was under seat not sure if it fell out somewhere. It's supposed to never have to be replaced, but its lost its smell after 3 months. 🤔I can't find out how or where to it back.The Auto Stop is irritating at times. Overall,I like everything else though!

