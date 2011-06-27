Used 1991 Buick Park Avenue Sedan Consumer Reviews
One Great Car
Bought this car for my oldest daughter for her 1st car when she was 16 (big safe car) it had 180,000 mi. She loves the car and "when it dies, I want another just like it" she says. We took it on college visits and got 36 mpg hwy! It averages 25 mpg. She is now 23 and is crying 'cause it finally let her down at 240,000 mi. Mechanic who is saying drive chain is likely culprit and will be about $900 to fix (more than the car is worth). We have had no major problems w/ this car in the 6+ years we have had it. Besides normal things like plugs & breaks. Over the years we have replaced the master cylinder, alternator, and ignition coil. That's all. Even the tires were just replaced last winter.
Still Running Strong
I bought the car with 120K and I'm almost to 200K now. The car runs great and consumes vast quantities of road in quiet comfort.
1991 Park Avenue
This car is mechanically sound. Unfortunately this will be the last GM product I buy since the front seats are VERY UNCOMFORTABLE. If I had known the manufacturer "cheaped out" on seat construction I would not have purchaced the car. If you look carefully under the seat you will find that there is no support other than some wire stretched across two pipes and a thin piece of foam placed over top the wires. The same goes for the back of the seat as well.
Overall Great Car
I purchased this car because I found it really cheap in classified newspapers. I thought this car was going to be one of the biggest mistakes in my life. This car was exactly the opposite of what I thought that it would be. The only thing the car needed to start was an ignition module. The only problems that I have had with the car is that the brakes needed to be repaired because when I stop at a stoplight for a while the brakes kind of move a little and release pressure. Overall this is a great car. I would reccomend the Buick name to anybody looking for a car.
Sounds like a V-8
This vehicle has been very reliable for over 5 years. The cruise control still works and the maintenence has been to the minimum. In the couple years it has been around the only things needing repaired goes as follows; windshield wipers, alternator, starter, battery, and tires and a couple spark plugs. Very reliable car something for everyone to love. I can't say gas isn't a problem but the quiet ride and smooth journey more than make up for that.
