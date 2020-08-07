Used 1991 Buick Park Avenue for Sale Near Me

Bought this car for my oldest daughter for her 1st car when she was 16 (big safe car) it had 180,000 mi. She loves the car and "when it dies, I want another just like it" she says. We took it on college visits and got 36 mpg hwy! It averages 25 mpg. She is now 23 and is crying 'cause it finally let her down at 240,000 mi. Mechanic who is saying drive chain is likely culprit and will be about $900 to fix (more than the car is worth). We have had no major problems w/ this car in the 6+ years we have had it. Besides normal things like plugs & breaks. Over the years we have replaced the master cylinder, alternator, and ignition coil. That's all. Even the tires were just replaced last winter.

