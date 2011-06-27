  1. Home
Used 2011 Buick Lucerne Sedan Consumer Reviews

5(45%)4(33%)3(11%)2(11%)1(0%)
4.1
9 reviews
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

My Father's Buick--So What?

ccelpjack, 04/07/2018
Super 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
15 of 17 people found this review helpful

I bought the used 2011 Buick Lucerne Super because I had a Buick LeSabre Limited back in the day and drove it cross country with our family. What a great ride it was on the highways. Well, the Lucerne Super also has a super ride plus it has a peppy little V-8, excellent navigation, lane departure warning, and blind side warning. Yes, it has a huge turning radius but I have never turned around in the middle of a 4-lane highway yet. I bought the car for comfort and it delivers comfort in spades. Case closed! Update: I just completed a 1,000 mile trip of all interstate highways with my family of 3 adults and one child and we couldn't be more happy with the car's comfort, ease of driving, and cargo space. GM will rue the day it discontinued the Lucerne. The LaCrosse is a really great car but it's just not in the same class as the Lucerne when it comes to comfort and ease of driving on long highway trips with the family.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Watch that tranny

Kirby, 12/06/2015
Super 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
9 of 11 people found this review helpful

Replaced transmission at 53,000 miles, luckily it was still under warranty. Come on gm your making the imports look better. Got excellent service from Moses gm though. Update on Lucerne: 12-7-16 traded in the Lucerne for a 2012 Honda Accord EX-l V6 and couldn't be happier. No more GM!

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Pretty Lucy!

Little Miss Lucy, 07/28/2016
CX 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

My Lucerne (Lucy) is a pretty car and she has never given me trouble. I wanted a white car, and got one used in great condition from a totally reliable dealer here in Tyler, TX. At first I didn't like how Lucy handled, but then, it is a 2009 Lucerne as opposed to my 1994 LeSabre, which I miss to this day. As for as a Buick, I am totally surprised with my choice to get another one but the LeSabre was a good friend to me, and I figured a 2009 would also be my reliable car. I recommend to anyone, get a Buick!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Wanted a Buick

Audge Flood, 07/13/2016
CXL 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

The ONLY problem I have with the car is the lane visibility in the drivers side mirror. It creates a "blind" spot that I have never had on any other car. Other than that, I am very pleased with it so far.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Love that car.

gbahr, 01/28/2016
CX 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
