Used 2007 Buick Lucerne Sedan Consumer Reviews
My Lucerne CX
This car has done everything the manufacture said it would and has better gas mileage than claimed. 20.2 city/34+ highway. It is the quietest auto I have ever owned. Steering, precise, excellent power, solid handling. You can whisper to each other at 80mph in this car with no problem hearing. There is ample leg room in the rear seat area for a 6ft + Man, superior thigh support excellent back support.The ride is very comfortable and complements the handling.I am not at all disapointed in this car, It has exceeded my expectations. After 5000 miles I just can't wait till tomorrow morning for the drive to work.
Best Car I've ever owned
Dead quiet. Smooth as silk on the road. Great handling for this size of car.
Buick Surprise
Buick Lucerne CXL was the best quality and greatest value. I drove the Cadillac's, Acura TL, Chrysler 300, both Toyota sedans and even the Azera. This sedan is loaded with extras, provides great fit and finish and is truely and luxury car! I researched every car and read the reviews but I think if the car is not an import the published reviews are not as good. I now belive the car press is not open minded about the American made cars! This sedan is worth a drive and you will be surprised at the quality and features.
New Buick
I replaced an E class Mercedes with a Buick Lucerne due to the poor reliability of the Mercedes. The Buick drives as well as the Mercedes with on road mileage almost as good. Only two features of the Buick bother me, the rather large turning circle, and the total lack of style of the rear of the car. Other than that, I am very satisfied with the car.
Lucerne is my choice over Avalon & Azera
If a quiet comfortable ride is priority one, Lucerne CX will exceed expectations! Built on the same platform as Cadillac DTS it isolates the driver from minor road problems, while Avy & Azera do not! The Buick engineers have found the perfect balance between ride comfort and control in the CX model. For those who favor control over comfort the CXL has 17" tires and a firmer suspension yet delivers a great ride that is not harsh. Auto Level is standard(all models) and enhances the ride with any kind of load. The engine and transmission smootly deliver performance as needed,quietly and without a hint of the hesitation mentioned in other new cars. Highway mileage is 30 MPG
Sponsored cars related to the Lucerne
Related Used 2007 Buick Lucerne Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner