Estimated values
2009 Mazda B-Series Truck B2300 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,101
|$7,502
|$8,963
|Clean
|$4,787
|$7,028
|$8,378
|Average
|$4,160
|$6,080
|$7,208
|Rough
|$3,532
|$5,132
|$6,039
Estimated values
2009 Mazda B-Series Truck B4000 4dr Cab Plus 4 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,752
|$11,531
|$13,234
|Clean
|$8,214
|$10,803
|$12,371
|Average
|$7,137
|$9,345
|$10,644
|Rough
|$6,061
|$7,888
|$8,917