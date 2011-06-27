Used 1998 Buick LeSabre Sedan Consumer Reviews

Excellent from an economic perspective. esasllc , 09/28/2012 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this car in February of 09 with 83K for approx. $2,900. An older gentlemen owned it and it was garaged and well maintained. Prior to this I owned an 04 Ford Expedition EB edition that was costing $600.00/month. I got rid of the gas guzzling money pit and since I have owned the Lesabre, I have spent less than $800 in total in almost 4 years. I'm amazed that when I drive 235 miles to visit my mother, it gets around 27-28 mpg and about 21-22 around town, but best of all, no car payments, fits 3 baby seats and keeps plenty of money in my pocket. At 135K, it has some quirks, but nothing major. Report Abuse

Pile of GM Junk John , 11/30/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful There was a year we had to fix it every month. Water pump, fuel pump, oil pump, starter. Pieces fell off. Once we drove over something that fell off and we blew a tire and damaged the oil pan. Back end made a creaking noise, dealer couldn't figure out why. Once in a while wouldn't start, dealer couldn't figure out why. Rear windows wouldn't roll down unless I sprayed with WD-40. Seat, radio, cigarette lighter broke. Inside fell off passenger door. Interior surfaces peeled off. Recalled twice. Battery bracket broke, battery fell down and cracked, nearly new battery had to be replaced. Engine blew at 99,000 miles. What a pile of crap. Don't walk, RUN from this piece of GM junk.

First car I've owned that I Love cluchs8 , 04/12/2015 Limited 4dr Sedan 6 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought my car with 140k miles and fixed brake lines (400) and valve cover gasket (150)leaks. The serpentine belt has started to squeak, but it doesn't matter, because the factory stereo is incredible for a 98. I love the ride, It's supple yet competent, more so than I expected from a boat. The torque and passing power is actually pretty impressive for the HP output. It wafts from 40-75 like it's nothing, and with cruise on at 60 i get 29 mpg. I get about 17-20 in the city,and it's awesome on snow w/ all seasons. I feel safer in it than i do my 2010 dodge ram. brakes don't really cut it, you have to pay attention, sudden stops aren't its favorite.I named mine Victor.Best grand i ever spent

I adored the buick boat stimely1987 , 04/10/2012 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought the car 5 years ago from a family member.. had 113,000 now has 156,000.. Absolutely a tough car.. in five years i've only replaced a few sensors nothing over 50 bucks. Had to replace brake lines twice due to one garage being shady.. Water pump which was an easy fix. Muffler but PA winters are horrible and the biggest fix was the security system locked up. but it only cost 150 bucks.. Instead of paying 2 grand for GM to fix it, I had a good mechanic bypass the security system by cutting a few wires and regrounding them down with cheap resistors from Radio Shack.. No regrets having the buick I love it.. But she's getting old so it's time for a new one soon...