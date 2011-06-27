Used 1998 Buick LeSabre Sedan Consumer Reviews
Excellent from an economic perspective.
I bought this car in February of 09 with 83K for approx. $2,900. An older gentlemen owned it and it was garaged and well maintained. Prior to this I owned an 04 Ford Expedition EB edition that was costing $600.00/month. I got rid of the gas guzzling money pit and since I have owned the Lesabre, I have spent less than $800 in total in almost 4 years. I'm amazed that when I drive 235 miles to visit my mother, it gets around 27-28 mpg and about 21-22 around town, but best of all, no car payments, fits 3 baby seats and keeps plenty of money in my pocket. At 135K, it has some quirks, but nothing major.
Pile of GM Junk
There was a year we had to fix it every month. Water pump, fuel pump, oil pump, starter. Pieces fell off. Once we drove over something that fell off and we blew a tire and damaged the oil pan. Back end made a creaking noise, dealer couldn't figure out why. Once in a while wouldn't start, dealer couldn't figure out why. Rear windows wouldn't roll down unless I sprayed with WD-40. Seat, radio, cigarette lighter broke. Inside fell off passenger door. Interior surfaces peeled off. Recalled twice. Battery bracket broke, battery fell down and cracked, nearly new battery had to be replaced. Engine blew at 99,000 miles. What a pile of crap. Don't walk, RUN from this piece of GM junk.
First car I've owned that I Love
I bought my car with 140k miles and fixed brake lines (400) and valve cover gasket (150)leaks. The serpentine belt has started to squeak, but it doesn't matter, because the factory stereo is incredible for a 98. I love the ride, It's supple yet competent, more so than I expected from a boat. The torque and passing power is actually pretty impressive for the HP output. It wafts from 40-75 like it's nothing, and with cruise on at 60 i get 29 mpg. I get about 17-20 in the city,and it's awesome on snow w/ all seasons. I feel safer in it than i do my 2010 dodge ram. brakes don't really cut it, you have to pay attention, sudden stops aren't its favorite.I named mine Victor.Best grand i ever spent
I adored the buick boat
Bought the car 5 years ago from a family member.. had 113,000 now has 156,000.. Absolutely a tough car.. in five years i've only replaced a few sensors nothing over 50 bucks. Had to replace brake lines twice due to one garage being shady.. Water pump which was an easy fix. Muffler but PA winters are horrible and the biggest fix was the security system locked up. but it only cost 150 bucks.. Instead of paying 2 grand for GM to fix it, I had a good mechanic bypass the security system by cutting a few wires and regrounding them down with cheap resistors from Radio Shack.. No regrets having the buick I love it.. But she's getting old so it's time for a new one soon...
Most comfortable car in the world.....at a price
I bought the car with 218000kms, fully loaded and aside from some surface rust on the usual LeSabre spots(near rocker panels) the car was immaculate. Now the car is at 236000km and the car has giving me the following grief: starter, left ball joint, serpentine belt, belt tensioner, and now a main seal oil leak at 236000kms! The car is worth the same at the repair job for the oil leak, i'm sorry by in 18000kms I have shoveled way too much into this car, the car has given me too much trouble after being perfectly fine 9 months ago.
Sponsored cars related to the LeSabre
Related Used 1998 Buick LeSabre Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner