Used 1990 Buick LeSabre Sedan Consumer Reviews

Not bad for an American car benhuoh , 04/18/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My LeSabre has given me reliable service. No breakdowns in 3 and 1/2 years, and has always started on command, even in the coldest weather. Not a car you want to impress babes with, but if you're thrifty and you want relaible transport, you should consider getting this car. Report Abuse

Best Used Car I Have Ever Owned! Starsky64 , 11/28/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I purchased my 1990 Buick LeSabre Limited 4 years ago and have not had any major problems with this car whatsoever. The 3800 V6 engine is bullet-proof and runs perfectly with excellent fuel economy for such a large automobile. All power accessories still operate and the A/C works great. The body is still in excellent condition for a 12 year old car. I have long been a GM customer but have to say Buick is one of their best divisions as far as quality, reliability and customer loyalty. By the way, this car was rated the highest in customer satisfaction by J.D. Powers and Associates back in 1990. Long live the American sedan! Report Abuse

Love this old Car Hank W , 05/29/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I admit this is definitely not a babe- magnet, but I love this car. The thing is just plain comfy. It has plenty of room and still gets just about 30 MPG on the highway. My car is up to 140,000 miles and still doesn't burn oil. A GM mechanic I know told me this wasn't uncommon with this car. When I have to show off, I ride in my wife's Mustang GT. But when I want to take a trip and drive in plush comfort, give me my Buick. Report Abuse

LeSabre. The ultimate sleeper! the Custom 90. , 12/07/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My LeSabre has been a very reliable car. I have owned it for about 5 years, and have close to 150,000 on it now. The car rides great, has good performance, and is just plain, a good car! Report Abuse