Used 1990 Buick LeSabre Sedan Consumer Reviews
Not bad for an American car
My LeSabre has given me reliable service. No breakdowns in 3 and 1/2 years, and has always started on command, even in the coldest weather. Not a car you want to impress babes with, but if you're thrifty and you want relaible transport, you should consider getting this car.
Best Used Car I Have Ever Owned!
I purchased my 1990 Buick LeSabre Limited 4 years ago and have not had any major problems with this car whatsoever. The 3800 V6 engine is bullet-proof and runs perfectly with excellent fuel economy for such a large automobile. All power accessories still operate and the A/C works great. The body is still in excellent condition for a 12 year old car. I have long been a GM customer but have to say Buick is one of their best divisions as far as quality, reliability and customer loyalty. By the way, this car was rated the highest in customer satisfaction by J.D. Powers and Associates back in 1990. Long live the American sedan!
Love this old Car
I admit this is definitely not a babe- magnet, but I love this car. The thing is just plain comfy. It has plenty of room and still gets just about 30 MPG on the highway. My car is up to 140,000 miles and still doesn't burn oil. A GM mechanic I know told me this wasn't uncommon with this car. When I have to show off, I ride in my wife's Mustang GT. But when I want to take a trip and drive in plush comfort, give me my Buick.
LeSabre. The ultimate sleeper!
My LeSabre has been a very reliable car. I have owned it for about 5 years, and have close to 150,000 on it now. The car rides great, has good performance, and is just plain, a good car!
Great all around
My mother gave me this car when my El Camino was stolen. She was scared of it, because she'd never kept a car for 15 years and thought it was due for trouble. It looks like a grandma car, but I have grown to love the 29 MPG on the highway and the extremely smooth ride. It's also very easy to service - the backward opening hood allows me to stand up straight and not be hunched over. The paint is starting to flake off (too many automatic car washes) and the headliner has been replaced, but otherwise it is in great shape. Even the cassette player still works well. Hope it lasts another 200,000 miles!
Sponsored cars related to the LeSabre
Related Used 1990 Buick LeSabre Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner