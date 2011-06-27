  1. Home
Used 1990 Buick LeSabre Coupe Consumer Reviews

The Big Blue Couch

BBC, 12/02/2002
Great car, does exactly what it was meant to do. More comfortable than many sofas. After 160,000 miles, the alternator is the only part I've replaced aside from stuff you'd expect (brakes, tires, filters). Plenty of power with very good mileage.

