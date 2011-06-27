Used 2015 Buick LaCrosse Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Comfortable, Beautiful and Economical Too.
Been looking for a mid-size luxury vehicle for a while and could not find one that I could afford; that is until, I found my CPO 2015 Buick LaCrosse. Sitting inside makes you feel special, its sleek, well appointed, and so very quiet. Bluetooth and OnStar work flawlessly. Even though the trunk is small, the pass through seats really help and the front seats are so comfortable with plenty of leg room and comfortable seating for back passengers. The 2.4L eassist combination has remarkably good pickup for pulling onto the interstate or passing, however the stop/start technology makes it sluggish from a dead-start. I wouldn't really put the LaCrosse in the same class as a typical hybrid, I would consider it a semi-hybrid, but the regenerative technology is cool. I am ok with the mileage, I think I will get a little better when I figure out the best driving strategies. Things I don't like; I found the only usb and the mp3 plug in hidden under the center armrest which is inconvenient; and the arm rest sets too far back and is very small. The tilt / telescoping steering column could have been better engineered, as it blocks the speedometer when adjusted to the point I like and it does not adjust nearly enough. The side pillars are large and blocks driver view somewhat and you can't see the front of the car no matter how high you adjust the seat, which makes it difficult to know how far you are from the curb, just need to be careful when parking or getting near another vehicle.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
best bang for the buck.
Now have over 14000 miles. Not a single problem or issue. Now have over 18000 miles. Not a single problem or issue. After 2 years not a single issue or problem After 4 years not a single problem or issue
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great MPG!
I drive @400 miles to get to work, then 400 home at the end of the week. Mostly highway though I do deal with Chicago and Milwaukee traffic on this commute. So far 38.5 average mpg. I just drove from Milwaukee to Chicago and got 44.7 mpg! Yes I double check at the pump. I do drive specifically for fuel economy and always keep the gauge in the green. Great car, comfortable and a good electronics package. Only complaint so far could be the small mirrors and when I look over my right shoulder it seems all I see is back seat, visibility is not as good as the old Taurus. I just cant understand why there isnt more about this car on the web.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
I Love Buicks!
Drive it, you will love it
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love it!
It takes a bit of getting used to the front pillar blind spots.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the LaCrosse
Related Used 2015 Buick LaCrosse Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner