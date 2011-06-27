Used 2015 Buick LaCrosse Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Patti Y , 07/30/2016 Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)

Been looking for a mid-size luxury vehicle for a while and could not find one that I could afford; that is until, I found my CPO 2015 Buick LaCrosse. Sitting inside makes you feel special, its sleek, well appointed, and so very quiet. Bluetooth and OnStar work flawlessly. Even though the trunk is small, the pass through seats really help and the front seats are so comfortable with plenty of leg room and comfortable seating for back passengers. The 2.4L eassist combination has remarkably good pickup for pulling onto the interstate or passing, however the stop/start technology makes it sluggish from a dead-start. I wouldn't really put the LaCrosse in the same class as a typical hybrid, I would consider it a semi-hybrid, but the regenerative technology is cool. I am ok with the mileage, I think I will get a little better when I figure out the best driving strategies. Things I don't like; I found the only usb and the mp3 plug in hidden under the center armrest which is inconvenient; and the arm rest sets too far back and is very small. The tilt / telescoping steering column could have been better engineered, as it blocks the speedometer when adjusted to the point I like and it does not adjust nearly enough. The side pillars are large and blocks driver view somewhat and you can't see the front of the car no matter how high you adjust the seat, which makes it difficult to know how far you are from the curb, just need to be careful when parking or getting near another vehicle.