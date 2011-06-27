  1. Home
Used 2015 Buick LaCrosse Hybrid Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 LaCrosse
4.8
6 reviews
Comfortable, Beautiful and Economical Too.

Patti Y, 07/30/2016
Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

Been looking for a mid-size luxury vehicle for a while and could not find one that I could afford; that is until, I found my CPO 2015 Buick LaCrosse. Sitting inside makes you feel special, its sleek, well appointed, and so very quiet. Bluetooth and OnStar work flawlessly. Even though the trunk is small, the pass through seats really help and the front seats are so comfortable with plenty of leg room and comfortable seating for back passengers. The 2.4L eassist combination has remarkably good pickup for pulling onto the interstate or passing, however the stop/start technology makes it sluggish from a dead-start. I wouldn't really put the LaCrosse in the same class as a typical hybrid, I would consider it a semi-hybrid, but the regenerative technology is cool. I am ok with the mileage, I think I will get a little better when I figure out the best driving strategies. Things I don't like; I found the only usb and the mp3 plug in hidden under the center armrest which is inconvenient; and the arm rest sets too far back and is very small. The tilt / telescoping steering column could have been better engineered, as it blocks the speedometer when adjusted to the point I like and it does not adjust nearly enough. The side pillars are large and blocks driver view somewhat and you can't see the front of the car no matter how high you adjust the seat, which makes it difficult to know how far you are from the curb, just need to be careful when parking or getting near another vehicle.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
best bang for the buck.

edward, 09/29/2015
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
8 of 12 people found this review helpful

Now have over 14000 miles. Not a single problem or issue. Now have over 18000 miles. Not a single problem or issue. After 2 years not a single issue or problem After 4 years not a single problem or issue

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great MPG!

Boatman, 06/02/2018
Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I drive @400 miles to get to work, then 400 home at the end of the week. Mostly highway though I do deal with Chicago and Milwaukee traffic on this commute. So far 38.5 average mpg. I just drove from Milwaukee to Chicago and got 44.7 mpg! Yes I double check at the pump. I do drive specifically for fuel economy and always keep the gauge in the green. Great car, comfortable and a good electronics package. Only complaint so far could be the small mirrors and when I look over my right shoulder it seems all I see is back seat, visibility is not as good as the old Taurus. I just cant understand why there isnt more about this car on the web.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
I Love Buicks!

Trina, 03/02/2018
Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Drive it, you will love it

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Love it!

golfinwi, 01/23/2020
Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

It takes a bit of getting used to the front pillar blind spots.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
